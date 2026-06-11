Opera Singer Camilla Kerslake Breaks Down Over Missing Important Meeting, Struggling as Working Mother

Camilla Kerslake, an opera singer, shares her struggles as a working mother and the challenges she faces in balancing her personal and professional life. She breaks down in tears over missing an important meeting and the guilt she feels for not being the mother she wants to be.

Opera singer Camilla Kerslake broke down in tears over missing an important meeting as she said: 'I'm not being the mum I want to be'.

Lamenting her struggles as a working mother, Camilla, who is married to English former rugby union player Chris Robshaw, with whom she has two sons, Wilding and Hunter, said she feels like she is always failing at something. Sitting in her car, Camilla, 37, said: 'I am meant to be on a train on the way to the Houses Of Parliament today to talk to an incredible MP whose vision and voting record completely aligns with the Kerskake Robshaw foundations.

However, I also had to drop the kids off at school. Yesterday, my son fell and he has a really swollen lip and a wobbly tooth 'So I had to go pick him up at 1pm when I already had so much work to do and I had an event last night.

Camilla Kerslake broke down in tears over missing an important meeting and said: 'I'm not being the mum I want to be' as she lamented her struggles as a working mother on Instagram on Thursday. Lamenting her struggles as a working mother, Camilla said: 'But you know I didn't see Chris all night, he was working in the day, I was working in the night - and the day - and it's just really really hard because I just always feel like I'm failing at something.

'Not being the mum that I want to be or I don't have any time to practice the music that I have to for the operas I have coming up. 'And I had a gig at the weekend and I've just not been able to do any practice for it. Or I'm letting down the kids our charity supports.

'I know some people have it so much worse and I just don't understand how we can expect to do it all the time. ' Camilla captioned the post with the words: 'Just an overwhelmed mum with unbrushed hair, ugly crying on the internet because she feels like she's failing at everything *all* the time. ' Chris sweetly wrote: 'You are an incredible mum and we all love you.

' For more information on how you can help the charity, visit https://www.kerslakerobshawfoundation.com





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Camilla Kerslake Opera Singer Working Mother Balancing Personal And Professional Life Guilt Struggles Injuries Falling Facial Trauma Missing Important Meetings Inability To Drop Off Children Inability To Practice Music Inability To Perform Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To Perform At Gig Inability To Support Charity Inability To Do It All The Time Inability To See Chris All Night Inability To Practice Music For Upcoming Opera Inability To

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