Opera San Jose going big with ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Full orchestra, 60 singers will power production of classic musical

From left, Shanley Horvitz, Eugene Brancoveanu and Melissa Sondhi star in Opera San José's production of "Fiddler on the Roof.

" The world of opera is filled with genre-shaping titles known throughout the world. Bizet’s “Carmen,” Puccini’s “La Bohéme,” Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” and of course, “Fiddler on the Roof. ”OK, it’s not an opera. But it is a canonical musical theater piece that is certainly fitting to be produced by those that concentrate on producing opera.

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Companies throughout the country have placed classic musicals in their seasons for decades. Lyric Opera of Chicago made big news in 2013, when they staged five of the most prominent Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals over five consecutive seasons. As for “Fiddler,” the story of the Jewish, God-loving dairyman Tevye and the changes he struggles to adapt to in pre-Bolshevik Russia is receiving a full production at Opera San Jose.

That means there is a full choral of voices and a large orchestra, befitting of the masterful 1964 music score of Jerry Bock along with Sheldon Harnick’s pensive and prosodic lyrics. Crystal Manich, who says "Fiddler on the Roof" has long meant a great deal to her musical career, will direct Opera San Jose's production.

Zach Mendez/Opera San Jose Director Crystal Manich grew up in Pittsburgh and recalls seeing the show for the first time when she was 10 years old, and falling for it immediately. At 16, when her high school produced the musical, her singing voice did not allow for a lead role, but the teacher saw leadership and artistic vision within her, and asked if she would be willing to direct one of the show’s early scenes.

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Blown away with a new skill unlocked, Manich points to that moment as the the jump-start to her directing career. So one of the greatest odes she can pay to the greatness of “Fiddler” involves some special treats in the orchestra pit.

“Nowadays, you go to a Broadway show and there’s a lot of reliance on synthesizers and things like that, so you generally won’t have more than 6 to 12 people in a pit,” said Manich, who directed another classic musical, “West Side Story,” for Opera San Jose in 2022. “For this production, we have the full orchestration, and I don’t think that’s been heard in a long time, which is a unique opportunity to really hear those orchestrations that are so rich with texture.

” In addition to the sound from the pit, the vocals on the stage are also plush in the spirit of opera, with up to 60 voices contributing to the textured blend of sound. A live fiddler playing on stage is yet another layer of authenticity the production features.

“People will walk away feeling like they have seen something that’s truly epic and big in the vein of how ‘Fiddler’ used to be,” Manich said. While much attention is being paid to the vocals and the orchestra, there is another big concern not as easily adaptable to those who spend their time crafting opera music.

That would be Joseph Stein’s book, which is responsible for large swaths of dialogue that presents a challenge; Manich states the majority of the show is not sung, even noting a good 25 minutes of consecutive dialogue in one moment. The responsibility of the Herculean dialogue task falls to Eugene Brancoveanu, a Bay Area-based baritone whose sung major opera roles all over the world, as well as playing Marcello in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of “La Bohéme” in 2003.

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Brancoveanu’s artistry makes clear that, whether singing lyrics or speaking words, the freedom to play is at the forefront.

“I don’t shy away from having a lot of the phrases that feel practically spoken,” Brancoveanu said. “I try to stay far away from any unnecessary operatic mannerisms, not that I necessarily subscribe to those anyway. ” That opportunity to take on Tevye was presented to Brancoveanu by Opera San Jose’s Chief Executive Officer and General Director Shawna Lucey about a year and a half ago, and he said yes immediately.

It was an opportunity to dig into one of the great leading male characters in musical theater history with the assistance of Manich. She has provided him with wonderful insight to maximize both the joy and sorrow of Tevye’s raw existence.

“Playing Tevye is such a humongous undertaking that you have to embrace human consciousness, love, kindness and understanding personified, and I have to really approach every rehearsal as if it was a performance for myself,” Brancoveanu said. “I can dig deep, but also have this matter of fact approach about some of these cornerstones of history.

” While “Fiddler” is clearly a story of a Jewish community struggling with the loss of both traditions and their physical homes, the show’s true power is its universality. It’s what makes the musical so special for Manich.

“The show really does cross cultural and religious boundaries in ways that just presents a universal truth, so I really do feel strongly that this is a show worth doing at any time period; in any moment, ‘Fiddler’ relates to something that’s happening in the world right now. ”Music by Jerry Bock, Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, Book by Joseph Stein, based on the book “Tevye the Dairyman” by Sholem Aleichem, presented by Opera San Jose