OpenPayd Reaches $107 Million ARR Run Rate as Stablecoin Orchestration Grows

OpenPayd reached a $107 million ARR run rate in October 2026, driven by fiat banking growth and rising stablecoin orchestration demand.

OpenPayd reported an annual recurring revenue (ARR) run rate of $107 million in October 2026, supported by growth in its fiat banking and payments business and rising demand for stablecoin infrastructure. The payments company's results cover its FY27 financial year, in which second-quarter revenue rose 44% year on year to $25.4 million.

The figures reflect continued expansion across OpenPayd's fiat banking and payments infrastructure, alongside a growing contribution from stablecoin orchestration. The company's latest update shows that both core fiat operations and newer digital asset services are now feeding its revenue base.

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Fiat Banking Drives Most OpenPayd Revenue Growth

Fiat infrastructure accounted for 70% of first-half revenue growth in OpenPayd's banking and payments business. Stablecoin orchestration contributed the remaining 30% of that growth.

OpenPayd introduced its stablecoin infrastructure in May 2025. The service extends its offering across blockchain payment rails and lets businesses move between fiat currencies and digital assets through a single infrastructure layer.

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Stablecoin Orchestration Revenue Climbs Year on Year

Revenue from OpenPayd's stablecoin orchestration service increased from $0.5 million to $3.9 million year on year during the first half. The growth came as the service entered its second year of operation.

OpenPayd said stablecoin services are contributing to growth among both existing customers and newly onboarded businesses. Customers acquired during FY27 accounted for 34% of first-half banking and payments revenue growth, and stablecoin orchestration represented 32% of the revenue generated by those new customers.

Iana Dimitrova on Interoperable Payment Infrastructure

OpenPayd CEO Iana Dimitrova said the ARR milestone reflects expansion across the company's established fiat operations as well as the contribution from its stablecoin services. She argued that clients do not need to bet on which payment rail will win.

Dimitrova said clients need interoperable infrastructure that allows them to move and manage money across both fiat and digital asset rails, and to use whichever option works best for each flow. She added that the results show how OpenPayd's infrastructure model is translating into growth as existing clients increase their use of the platform and new customers join.

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OpenPayd Client Base and Transaction Volume

As of October 2026, OpenPayd served more than 1,260 corporate clients and processed over $360 billion in annualized transaction volume. Client balances held on the platform exceeded $1 billion, reflecting the scale of financial activity its infrastructure supports.

The latest figures point to growing demand for services that connect traditional banking systems with blockchain-based payment networks. OpenPayd's results also indicate that stablecoin orchestration is becoming a more significant part of its business, although fiat infrastructure remains the larger contributor to revenue growth.