OpenAI Whistleblower's Family Questions Police Handling of Case

The San Francisco Police Department says its investigation into the death of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji is ongoing, but his family and neighbors claim they have not been contacted by authorities. Balaji's parents and friends assert they were never interviewed by police or the medical examiner's office, raising concerns about the transparency of the investigation. The case has sparked controversy following Balaji's accusations against OpenAI regarding copyright violations.

While the San Francisco Police Department has stated that its investigation into the death of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji remains open, his parents, friends, and neighbors claim they have never been contacted by police or the medical examiner's office seeking information about him.

Balaji's mother, Poornima Ramarao, told The Examiner that neither the San Francisco Police Department nor the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner investigators have interviewed her regarding her son's character or mental state in the days leading up to his death. According to Ramarao and one of Balaji's friends, he had been on vacation on Catalina Island with close friends the week before his death and appeared happy. Ramarao said her only communication with investigators was on the day they found her son's body and informed her of his death. 'They did not listen when I told them he just got back from vacation,' she told The Examiner via text message. 'They made their determination, handed over my son's apartment keys and told they would release the body next day. That is the last communication.'Three friends of Balaji, including one who was with him on Catalina Island and another who was a colleague at OpenAI, stated they haven't been contacted by any officials investigating his death. 'I have not been contacted by any police or medical examiner,' the friend who accompanied Balaji on the trip said via text message. Similarly, three individuals residing on the same floor of the Mint Hill apartment building where Balaji lived said they hadn't been contacted by investigators. Two of them claimed they were unaware of his November death until contacted by The Examiner. They hadn't even received notification from the building's management, they stated. 'This is the first time I'm hearing about his death,' one neighbor said Wednesday. 'I would have appreciated a heads-up,' added the neighbor. Cory Valenti, who manages the apartment complex on behalf of real-estate company Holland Partner Group, didn't respond to requests for comment. A third neighbor, residing around the corner from Balaji's apartment, said he was home the night Balaji died. He stated he didn't hear a gunshot that night. 'You definitely could hear that in our complex, but I didn't hear anything,' he said. Unlike other neighbors, however, he was aware of Balaji's death. A day or two before Balaji's body was found, the neighbor's wife returned from a work trip and noticed a foul odor coming from her bathroom vent. They thought perhaps the trash chute had become clogged. The day Balaji's body was discovered, the neighbor himself noticed the smell as he exited the elevator onto his floor. Later, his wife opened their apartment door and saw a representative from the apartment complex and someone who turned out to be from the medical examiner's office passing by. She mentioned the smell to them, and they replied, 'We're taking care of it,' he said. When they looked out their window, they could see a van from the medical examiner's office parked outside. About two weeks later, they saw the first news articles about Balaji's death. 'That's when we put two and two together,' he said. But like the others, the neighbor said he's never been contacted by police or medical examiner's office representatives regarding Balaji's death. Representatives of the police department and the medical examiner's office did not respond to requests for comment about the status of or the manner in which they conducted their investigations. Balaji, a former researcher at OpenAI, left the company in August. Two months later, in an interview with The New York Times, he accused the artificial-intelligence giant of violating copyright laws when it trained its popular ChatGPT chatbot. The Times subsequently named him as a witness in its lawsuit against OpenAI. Days later, on November 22, Balaji died, according to his parents. His body was found on November 26, and San Francisco's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined he died by suicide. Balaji's parents have contested this determination and criticized the police and medical examiner's handling of their son's case. Ramarao has stated that Medical Examiner investigators spent only 40 minutes at her son's apartment. Claiming that a second autopsy they commissioned raised doubts about Balaji's suicide, she and her husband have called for a wider, more thorough investigation. Earlier this month, they filed a lawsuit against The City seeking access to police records related to the case





sfexaminer / 🏆 236. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Law Enforcement Investigations Openai Suchir Balaji Whistleblower Death Investigation San Francisco Police Department Suicide Copyright Infringement Chatgpt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji files lawsuit seeking San Francisco police recordsBalaji garnered national attention in October when he went public with accusations that his former employer, OpenAI, was flouting federal copyright laws with its blockbuster chatbot, ChatGPT.

Read more »

Congressman Ro Khanna calls for ‘full and transparent’ investigation into death of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji“I am heartbroken by your loss. Given your very serious concerns about foul play, I do believe that there should be a full and transparent investigation into the death by the FBI or appropria…

Read more »

Autopsy: OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji died of suicideThe cause of Suchir Balaji’s death — released on Friday afternoon by the San Francisco County Medical Examiner’s Office — ran counter to claims Balaji’s family has air…

Read more »

OpenAI Accuses Chinese Rival DeepSeek of Data Theft for AI Model TrainingOpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, alleges that Chinese AI company DeepSeek used OpenAI's data to train its competing models, potentially violating OpenAI's terms of service. Microsoft security researchers detected suspicious data exfiltration from OpenAI accounts linked to DeepSeek. OpenAI claims evidence of 'distillation,' a technique where smaller models are trained using data from larger ones, suggesting DeepSeek leveraged OpenAI's expensive GPT-4 training data. While OpenAI acknowledges its own past use of web data without explicit consent, it emphasizes the need to protect its intellectual property and calls for collaboration with the US government to safeguard advanced AI technology.

Read more »

Microsoft and OpenAI Adjust Partnership, Allowing OpenAI Access to Competitors' ComputeMicrosoft and OpenAI have modified their partnership to enable OpenAI to utilize compute resources from other providers. This change addresses concerns about OpenAI's access to sufficient computing power and reflects the evolving landscape of AI development.

Read more »

OpenAI accuses China of stealing its content, the same accusation that authors have made against OpenAIIrony of ironies: Authors and artists have accused OpenAI of stealing their content to 'train' its bots--but now OpenAI is accusing a Chinese company of stealing its content to train its bots.

Read more »