OpenAI, the AI giant behind ChatGPT, working closely with banks for potential IPO listing

OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT AI model, is collaborating with major Wall Street banks on plans for a potential stock market listing, which could occur in the coming months. Bankers from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are assisting OpenAI in preparing a confidential IPO filing with regulators and aiming to submit it as soon as this week.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is working with major Wall Street banks on plans for a potential stock market listing that could happen in the coming months, according to reports.

Bankers at firms including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are said to be helping the AI giant prepare a confidential IPO filing with regulators, which could be submitted as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal has reported. If the plans move ahead, OpenAI could be ready to go public as early as September, although sources caution the timeline is not final and could still change.

The company recently cleared a key legal hurdle after winning a court battle with co-founder Elon Musk, who is expected to appeal the decision. OpenAI would still face major challenges before any listing, including questions over whether it can generate enough revenue to justify its huge spending on data centers and computing infrastructure.

Competition in the AI sector is also intensifying, with rival Anthropic rapidly gaining ground and tech giants such as Google also pushing ahead with their own AI tools. The company has reportedly missed some internal targets for revenue and user growth in recent months, despite being valued at around $852 billion in a recent funding round





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