OpenAI sets stage for public debut amid rising pressure from rival Anthropic

Makers of ChatGPT file for an offering, though the company says it may be some time before it reaches public markets, as AI listings gain momentum.

Makers of ChatGPT file for an offering, though the company says it may be some time before it reaches public markets, as AI listings gain momentum.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has taken the first step toward going public, one week after arch-rival Anthropic announced its own filing, as both companies look to raise the massive sums needed to expand. In a social media post on Monday, the Sam Altman-led company said it had submitted an S-1 registration statement to US securities regulators for a potential debut.

OpenAI's move follows a filing by Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, which announced last Monday that it had taken the same step.

"It may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company," OpenAI said, while noting the filing gives it "the option to go public sooner if that ends up being best. " Going public, known as an IPO, or initial public offering, means ordinary investors can buy a slice of a company for the first time. It is also one of the biggest ways a company can raise money fast.

Founded in San Francisco in 2015 as a nonprofit research lab by Altman, Elon Musk and others, OpenAI burst into the mainstream with the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022. The company has since restructured as a for-profit corporation and has grown into one of the world's most valuable private companies.

Training and running cutting-edge AI models require billions of dollars in computing infrastructure, and both OpenAI and Anthropic have been spending heavily to secure data center capacity and chips amid fierce competition to lead the industry. No reason for Fed to raise interest rate, says TrumpOpenAI acknowledged the decision involved "a complicated set of tradeoffs" but said the filing preserves its flexibility.

Anthropic, valued at $965 billion following a $65 billion fundraising round, has positioned itself as a safety-focused rival to OpenAI in the generative AI race. OpenAI was valued at $852 billion in March, putting it behind Anthropic by that measure heading into what analysts say could be a landmark period for AI listings.

SpaceX, which absorbed Musk's xAI lab, could see shares begin trading as early as Friday, targeting a valuation of roughly $1.75 trillion in what would be the largest IPO in history. OpenAI said it decided to get ahead of the news, predicting the document would surface regardless.

"We expect it to leak so we're just announcing it," the company said. No reason for Fed to raise interest rate, says TrumpIsrael launches air strikes across Iran as Middle East war explodes againTrump urges Iran to finalise deal, tells Netanyahu 'not to strike' backAt least 11 killed, 15 injured in Israeli air strikes on Beirut, southern Lebanon despite ceasefire





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