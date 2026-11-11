OpenAI’s ‘shepherds’ affirm blockbuster physics result

The company’s appointed team of experts has verified and released the groundbreaking AI-generated proof, which validates bedrock assumptions of the Standard Model of particle physics

The company’s appointed team of experts has verified and released the groundbreaking AI-generated proof, which validates bedrock assumptions of the Standard Model of particle physics.

We leverage third party services to both verify and deliver email. By providing your email address, you also consent to having the email address shared with third parties for those purposes. OpenAI’s progress on another million-dollar problem is finally public. Experts appointed by the company to vet the work say they’ve now verified its artificial-intelligence-generated proof of the “existence” of the quantum Yang-Mills theory—a vital foundation for the Standard Model of particle physics.

Also read Texas A&M Could Get a Much-Needed Lifeline Under 24-Team CFP

—too lengthy and complicated for human minds to immediately grasp. Seeking to avoid another “slop drop”—a term used for when OpenAIof more than 700 AI-generated proofs on a single day in October—the company enlisted the eminent American theoretical physicist David Gross to lead a committee to “We update the progress of our committee in shepherding the LLM produced result,” the group said in aon November 9 previewing its findings.

The team’s work confirms that OpenAI’s result “proves the existence of pure Yang-Mills theory according to the problem statements which are standard in physics and mathematics. ”. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.a document explaining how the proof works, alongside their affirmation of the proof’s formal verification in Lean, a programming language that checks mathematical work.

Advertisement

This “shepherding” approach, however, contradicts“I’m happy the shepherds are releasing the Lean proof, finally, so we can see what the result is. And I hope, in the future, the AI labs will share their results widely with the community,” says Scott Armstrong, a mathematician at New York University.

“This review can be done more efficiently and quickly in the open. ”unsolved “Millennium Prize Problems,” a set of seven problems codified by the Clay Mathematics Institute in 2000. Successfully solving a Millennium Prize Problem comes with a $1-million prize. But solving Yang-Mills would carry a bigger reward by tidying up the mathematical sloppiness of modern particle physics.

By many measures, the Standard Model is the most thoroughly tested and successful scientific theory ever devised, predicting precisely what happens when physicists smash subatomic particles together at facilities such as CERN’s Large Hadron Collider near Geneva. But no one has managed to boil down the Standard Model’s tenets to simple logic-based statements called axioms and therefore prove that it’s mathematically sound. The Yang-Mills Millennium Prize Problem has two parts.

The first is to prove that this theory underpinning the Standard Model “exists,” meaning that it can be constructed through valid mathematical steps. The second is more quantitative , and it involves showing that an essential physical quantity called a “mass gap” emerges from the Yang-Mills equations. In late October OpenAI announced that its model had solved the first part of the problem—the “existence” problem.

The company’s claim cut ahead of another mathematician’s public, ongoing collaboration with an employee of OpenAI’s rival Anthropic to prove the same result. The “mass gap” remains unresolved. The shepherds’ document is too cursory to provide a deep understanding of how the LLM’s proof works. Indeed, Gross and his colleagues admit they still lack that themselves.

Advertisement

“We used OpenAI’s Astra to assist with the digestion of the supplied Lean code,” they wrote in the their assessment. “We do not claim to fully understand the proof yet. ” But with the proof and its Lean code now released to the world for deeper scrutiny, experts in the community can use their own agents to reverse-engineer and begin to parse it. Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity.

And it costs money. That’s why I and the journalists here atWhen you subscribe, you are supporting staff and freelance journalists who are passionate about telling science stories that are true, important and compelling. Our editors and reporters are often experts in their fields, which means they understand the nuances of big discoveries and can untangle the breakthroughs from the hype. With a subscription, you are also supporting rigorous fact-checking to ensure the words we publish are precise and accurate.

And you’re supporting original illustrations, graphics and photos that bring you closer to an advanced laboratory, an ice sheet in Antarctica or a space mission in orbit. You’re helping us craft other types of high-quality journalism as well: Our newsletters are carefully written, edited and curated by staffers you have or will come to know and love. Ourpodcast is based on original reporting, collaboration with editors and scientists and exacting production.

Subscriptions keep this engine running so we can continue to deliver thoughtful, rigorous and independent science journalism to you. In an era of viral misinformation, this work is crucial. If you value what we do, I hope you’ll consider joining us as a subscriber