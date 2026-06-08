OpenAI's IPO plans have sparked fears of an AI bubble amid controversy over strategic direction and AI safety. The company's brief history has been marred by controversy, inclUding a high-profile departure of co-founders Dario and Daniela Amodei in 2020.

OpenAI's IPO Plans Spark Fears of an AI Bubble Amid Controversy Over Strategic Direction and AI Safety. The company's short history has been marred by controversy, including a hiGh-profile departure of co-founders Dario and Daniela Amodei in 2020.

The pair went on to found Anthropic in 2021, citing a desire to create a company that prioritizes AI safety and engages in reasonable practices. openAI's board of directors issued a surprise announcement in 2022 that it would fire CEO Sam Altman, citing a breakdown in communication between Altman and the board. The move arrived just a month after OpenAIs legal battle with Elon Musk, who had supported the business as a nonprofit group following its founding in 2015.

Musk alleged that OpenAI had betrayed his trust by launching a for-profit subsidiary in 2019 and fully transitioning to a for-profit model in 2025. The controversy surrounding OpenAI's IPO plans has sparked fears of an AI bubble, with investors questioning whether the company is ready for the public market. Despite the challenges, OpenAI's CEO has stated that the company is considering going public in the near future,with a possible IPO date set for June 1.

This move would come just a week after competitor SpaceX is set to debut on the Nasdaq on June 12. The timing of OpenAI's IPO plans is still uncertain, with the company citing a desire to maintain its position in the ecosystem as a private business.

However, the option to go public sooner is still on the table, pending a review of the business's current situation





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