OpenAI and Cisco launch Shirudo, an open-source runtime that uses eBPF shields to block Linux exploits without restarting services.

Shirudo uses eBPF technology to deploy targeted security shields on running Linux systems without requiring service restarts. OpenAI's Codex generated a shield that blocked a Java4Shell exploit against a running Elasticsearch service in a controlled test.

The open-source project allows security teams to deploy temporary protections while preparing permanent patches, with operators retaining control over deployment. OpenAI and Cisco have launched an open-source security runtime that can protect running Linux systems from cyberattacks while teams prepare permanent software patches. Called Shirudo, the project uses a Linux technology known as extended Berkeley Packet Filter to deploy temporary security protections, called shields, against vulnerable code paths without restarting affected services.

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In a controlled demonstration, a shield generated using OpenAI’s Codex blocked a Java4Shell exploit attempt against a running Elasticsearch service. The protection rejected malicious input while allowing the application to continue operating without a restart, OpenAI said. The project targets a persistent challenge in cybersecurity. Testing and deploying software patches can take days or weeks, leaving systems exposed to attacks during the waiting period.

Blocking the underlying Linux operation entirely can also disrupt legitimate requests and potentially take applications offline. Shirudo is designed to address this gap by allowing security teams to test targeted safeguards against malicious activity while checking whether legitimate workloads continue functioning. Operators retain control over deployment and must approve a shield before it becomes active. Shirudo uses eBPF, which allows small programs to run at specific points inside the Linux operating system kernel without modifying its source code.

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The technology can observe system and network activity and apply targeted protections to running applications. AI agents vs physical AI: How software automation differs from embodied robotics OpenAI and Cisco are developing the runtime to help security agents investigate vulnerabilities, generate shields, and validate their effectiveness against exploits and real workloads. The system incorporates several safeguards before protections are deployed. Each shield is cryptographically signed and verified before loading.

Linux’s eBPF verifier also checks programs against its safety requirements, while kernel security controls restrict unauthorized changes. Shirudo also uses a Trusted Platform Module to maintain a verifiable record of security protections being loaded or removed. This gives operators additional evidence to check whether systems meet their security requirements. Cisco said testing against Java4Shell and a separate PHP vulnerability demonstrated the system’s ability to generate code that detects and blocks exploitation attempts.

“Finding a bug today doesn’t mean you can patch every system tomorrow,” said Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI. He said the collaboration would help teams protect systems that need to remain operational while permanent fixes are developed and deployed. The software is licensed under BSD 2-Clause, while its eBPF programs are dual-licensed under BSD and GPL terms.

Developers can access theThe companies are also inviting contributors to develop new shields, reproduce vulnerabilities, and test protections against different Linux kernel builds. Beyond temporary safeguards, the collaboration aims to develop infrastructure that can identify vulnerable systems, validate protections, and deploy targeted defenses while maintaining service availability. , restricting application permissions and making software updates and recovery safer. The companies also want to improve the ability to contain compromises and restore systems to a verified, known-good state.

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Shirudo is an early step towards that goal, with its developers inviting the wider security community to help evaluate and improve the runtime. With over a decade-long career in journalism, Neetika Walter has worked with The Economic Times, ANI, and Hindustan Times, covering politics, business, technology, and the clean energy sector. Passionate about contemporary culture, books, poetry, and storytelling, she brings depth and insight to her writing.

When she isn’t chasing stories, she’s likely lost in a book or enjoying the company of her dogs.