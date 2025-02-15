OpenAI Rejects Musk's $97.4 Billion Takeover Bid

OpenAI has firmly rejected Elon Musk's attempt to acquire the company, stating that his publicized $97.4 billion offer is not a formal bid. The non-profit organization's board unanimously determined that the proposal is not in its best interest. This development comes amidst a long-standing feud between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who co-founded the company in 2015.

OpenAI firmly rejected Elon Musk 's attempt to acquire the company, labeling his publicized offer as not a formal bid. William Savitt, OpenAI's legal representative, conveyed this stance to Marc Toberoff, Musk's attorney, in a Friday letter. Savitt stated that the OpenAI board unanimously determined Musk's proposal, even in its initial form, was not in the best interest of OpenAI's mission. Earlier this week, Toberoff revealed that Musk was leading a consortium of investors in offering $97.

4 billion to gain control of OpenAI. This offer, according to Toberoff, was directed at the non-profit organization overseeing the development of ChatGPT. Toberoff had emphasized the need for OpenAI to return to its original open-source, safety-focused principles. In a pointed response, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wittily offered to purchase Twitter for $9.74 billion instead.The Musk-Altman saga extends back to 2015 when they co-founded OpenAI as a non-profit AI research laboratory. Their relationship, however, has soured considerably since OpenAI's emergence as a leader in generative AI through its popular ChatGPT chatbot. OpenAI has been actively pursuing a transformation into a for-profit entity to capitalize on the immense commercial demand for its technology. Musk, on the other hand, is embroiled in a legal battle with OpenAI, alleging breach of contract and obstruction of its shift to a for-profit model. He has also dedicated significant resources to his own AI startup, xAI. The potential complications stemming from OpenAI's current non-profit structure may hinder its outright rejection of Musk's takeover bid. While OpenAI's board is not legally obligated to investors, it is bound by the organization's charter. Toberoff had previously sent a letter to attorneys general in California and Delaware urging them to open bidding for OpenAI. Musk, in a court filing, indicated his willingness to withdraw his bid if OpenAI halts its transition to a for-profit company. Legal experts, however, emphasize that boards rarely face liabilities for rejecting takeover offers, especially in non-profit organizations where shareholder value maximization isn't the primary objective. Sam Altman reassured OpenAI staff that the board had not received any official communication from Musk





