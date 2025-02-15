OpenAI Rejects Musk's $97.4 Billion Takeover Bid

OpenAI's board has firmly rejected Elon Musk's unsolicited $97.4 billion offer to acquire the company, stating that OpenAI is not for sale and its mission to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence for all humanity remains paramount. The board cites a commitment to strengthening the nonprofit organization through any potential reorganization. Musk's bid, submitted through an investor group, followed months of public disputes between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the direction of artificial intelligence development.

OpenAI's board of directors decisively rejected Elon Musk 's unsolicited $97.4 billion bid to acquire the company on Friday. Bret Taylor, chair of OpenAI's board, stated in a Friday press release posted on X, 'OpenAI is not for sale, and the board has unanimously rejected Mr. Musk's latest attempt to disrupt his competition. Any potential reorganization of OpenAI will strengthen our nonprofit and its mission to ensure AGI benefits all of humanity.

'Musk's investor group submitted the offer on Monday, prompting immediate and firm rejections from CEO Sam Altman. Altman, speaking at an AI summit in Paris, asserted that the company, and its core mission of ensuring artificial intelligence benefits humanity, is not up for sale. He commented to Axios, 'There's been like versions of Elon trying to, you know, somehow take control of OpenAI for a long time, so, it's like, okay, here's this week's episode.'Marc Toberoff, an attorney representing the investor group, issued a statement to Business Insider expressing surprise at OpenAI's rejection. Toberoff claimed that Altman and Taylor, the board chair, had already rejected Musk's bid of $97 billion while stating they hadn't received it. He further accused the board of engaging in 'deflective double-talk' and prioritizing self-dealing by enriching board members, Altman, and Brockman over the charity's assets. He questioned, 'Will someone please explain how that benefits 'all of humanity?' Musk and Altman co-founded OpenAI years ago, but their relationship deteriorated after Musk left the company in 2018 to establish his own AI venture, xAI. The two tech giants have engaged in repeated public clashes over their differing perspectives on artificial intelligence development. Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its executives in March 2024, alleging that the company's recent direction had violated its founding principles, but later withdrew the complaint. In a separate lawsuit filed in August, Musk claimed he was 'manipulated' into co-founding the company. In a Monday statement regarding his proposal to acquire OpenAI, Musk stated, 'At x.AI, we live by the values I was promised OpenAI would follow. We've made Grok open-source, and we respect the rights of content creators. It's time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was. We will make sure that happens.' Representatives for OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider





