OpenAI Rejects Elon Musk's Bid, Clashes Continue Over AI Control

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has firmly rejected Elon Musk's offer to acquire the company's nonprofit parent organization. This rejection intensifies the ongoing legal battle between Musk and OpenAI, stemming from disagreements over the company's direction and commercialization of artificial intelligence.

Bret Taylor, chair of OpenAI's board, stated in a Friday release that the board unanimously rejected Musk's proposal, deeming it not in the best interests of OpenAI's mission.

William Savitt, OpenAI's attorney, further emphasized this stance in a letter to Musk's attorney, asserting that the proposal, as initially presented and subsequently revised, is unacceptable.Musk, an early investor in OpenAI, initiated a legal battle against the company nearly a year ago, alleging breach of contract and accusing OpenAI of deviating from its original mission as a non-profit organization dedicated to developing safe and beneficial artificial intelligence. He claims OpenAI has shifted its focus towards commercial exploitation of generative AI, prioritizing profits over its founding principles.The conflict intensified when Musk, along with his own AI startup, xAI, and a group of investment firms, announced a bid to acquire the nonprofit that holds the controlling stake in OpenAI. Musk detailed this proposal in a court filing, seeking to gain control over the organization's direction. However, OpenAI's legal team contends that Musk's actions are not genuine attempts at acquisition but rather orchestrated disruptions aimed at hindering OpenAI's progress. They argue that Musk's claims of breach of contract lack merit and that OpenAI remains committed to its founding mission. A judge is currently evaluating Musk's legal claims, expressing skepticism about some of his allegations during a recent court hearing





