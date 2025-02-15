OpenAI Rejects Elon Musk's Acquisition Attempt

OpenAI has firmly rejected Elon Musk's latest bid to acquire the company, citing concerns about its impact on the organization's mission.

OpenAI, the creator of the widely popular ChatGPT, has firmly rejected Elon Musk 's latest attempt to acquire the organization. Bret Taylor, chair of OpenAI's board, stated in a Friday press release that OpenAI is not for sale and the board unanimously rejected Musk's proposal. William Savitt, OpenAI's attorney, echoed this sentiment in a letter to Musk's legal counsel, asserting that the offer is not in the best interests of OpenAI's mission and is therefore rejected.

Musk, an early investor in OpenAI, has been engaged in a legal battle with the company for nearly a year, alleging breach of contract and claiming OpenAI has strayed from its original non-profit goals. He contends that the company's pursuit of commercial success in the field of generative AI violates the terms of his initial contributions. OpenAI, however, argues that it remains committed to its core mission of developing safe and beneficial artificial intelligence for humanity.The conflict escalated when Musk, alongside his own AI startup, xAI, and a group of investment firms, announced a bid to acquire the non-profit entity that controls OpenAI. Musk further detailed the proposal in a court filing on Wednesday, outlining new conditions. OpenAI's legal team countered that this filing revealed the bid was not a genuine offer, but rather a strategic maneuver. Despite the legal back-and-forth, OpenAI maintains its stance, refusing Musk's acquisition attempt and pressing forward with its plans to transition to a fully for-profit structure





