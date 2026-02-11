OpenAI to cut power use at Georgia data center during grid strain

OpenAI will pilot its Grid Protectors Program at a 3.2-gigawatt data center campus in Effingham County, Georgia, reducing up to 1 gigawatt during extreme weather or emergencies. The site is expected to launch in 2028.

OpenAI announced Monday that it will reduce electricity use at its planned data center campus in Effingham County, Georgia, when the power grid is strained.

The campus outside Savannah will need an estimated 3.2 gigawatts of power and is expected to launch in 2028. Under its Grid Protectors Program, OpenAI will cut up to 1 gigawatt of power during extreme weather or emergencies, enough to power air conditioners in about 700,000 homes. The company said the program is meant to help stabilize the local grid as needed.

Also read WME Joins New York Times Copyright Battle Again OpenAI

OpenAI Plans Flexible Power Strategies

Our ambition is to make this kind of flexibility a core part of how we build and operate future campuses, OpenAI said in a statement. That means designing facilities to reduce electricity use when needed and working with utilities to agree on how much demand can be reduced, how quickly and for how long.

Advertisement

OpenAI also said it would work with grid operators to supply power from on-site generation or storage, and use batteries and power controls to smooth changes in demand. Electricity demand also rises and falls with the seasons, with different regions facing their biggest peaks at different times, the company said. Our compute campuses need power year-round.

With the right agreements, that steady demand can help spread the grid's fixed costs across more electricity sales, while flexibility lets us reduce demand when the system is busiest. Georgia Power appeared to welcome the policy. We appreciate the leadership and thoughtfulness of the OpenAI team as they prepare to bring significant investment and cutting-edge technology to Georgia, said Aaron Mitchell of Georgia Power.

Georgia Power Welcomes OpenAI Policy

At Georgia Power, we are working every day to help ensure that growth from data centers and other large-energy users brings value for our customers through higher reliability and lower prices, Mitchell said in a statement in July. Effingham County is the only data center campus OpenAI has planned to launch on its own to date, according to the company. OpenAI runs 28 data center facilities nationwide, according to Baxtel, a data center research platform.

It is also working on a campus in partnership with Oracle in Wisconsin. Along with its Georgia data center, OpenAI is partnering with Oracle and SoftBank to build its Stargate data centers across the US, including in Shackelford County, Texas; Doña Ana County, New Mexico; and Milam County, Texas. OpenAI is also working on a campus in partnership with Oracle in Wisconsin.

Advertisement

The announcement comes as public opinion has soured on data centers across the US, in response to massive projects that have begun development and construction, frequently with little or no input from local residents. In Utah, after Box Elder County commissioners signed off on a data center expected to consume more than double the state's peak electricity demand in 2025, residents raised concerns about noise and hot air spread in the desert valley surrounding the data center.

Demand Response Could Save Billions

The ability for data centers to shift their use of electricity could save $40 billion to $150 billion in capital investments over the next decade, according to a Duke University study. Demand response can materially soften peak impacts, Alexander Kheder, an analyst with BMI, a multinational research firm, told Reuters. But scaling curtailment agreements across hundreds of new facilities will demand significant capital expenditure and coordinated policy frameworks.

OpenAI says it will continue working with policymakers and utility services to make arrangements for its future campus to reduce electricity demand when the grid is under strain. Some states, including Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma, and Oregon, have enacted laws intended to prevent AI companies from passing energy costs on to residents.

OpenAI's approach is to pitch the construction of power plants that feed the electricity required by the new AI data centers it is building as a resource that utilities can call on when communities need it most. As public opinion has soured on data centers, the company is selling AI campuses as protectors, instead of noisy polluters.