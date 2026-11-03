OpenAI Partners With Cathedral Security Firm To Strengthen AI Defenses

OpenAI announces a strategic partnership with Cathedral, a cybersecurity startup founded by former DOGE employees, to enhance its platform security and bug bounty rewards.

OpenAI has announced a new strategic partnership with Cathedral, a specialized cybersecurity firm, to bolster the security of its artificial intelligence infrastructure. This move comes as the tech giant faces increasing pressure to protect its systems from sophisticated external threats and potential hacks. The collaboration aims to leverage Cathedral's unique expertise in identifying vulnerabilities within complex AI models.

Cathedral Team Challenges OpenAI Defenses

Cathedral's team will utilize OpenAI's own models alongside their internal experts to rigorously test and challenge the company's defensive mechanisms. According to a blog post published on Monday, this initiative is designed to bring differentiated approaches to finding weaknesses before malicious actors can exploit them. The partnership represents a proactive step in building continuous defensive loops to identify and fix security gaps rapidly.

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Bug Bounty Rewards Increased Significantly

In conjunction with the new partnership, OpenAI stated that it is more than quadrupling its rewards for critical findings through its bug bounty program. While the company did not specify the exact new monetary values in the announcement, industry observers note that another entity previously quintupled its reward from twenty thousand dollars to one hundred thousand dollars. This significant financial incentive underscores OpenAI's commitment to attracting top-tier security researchers to help safeguard its platforms.

Firm Founded By Former Government Officials

Cathedral was founded by Gavin Kliger, Luke Farritor, Marko Elez, and Jack Stein, all of whom previously served as young deputies under Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. The department, which operated during the early days of Trump's second term, was tasked with reducing federal spending and resulted in over two hundred fifty thousand government workers losing their jobs. Kliger, who serves as Cathedral's CEO, also held positions as a senior software engineer at Databricks and chief data officer at the U.S. Department of War.

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Controversy Surrounding Founders And Funding

The firm recently secured a valuation of one point four billion dollars following a one hundred sixty million dollar funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital. Despite this substantial backing, Cathedral maintains a high level of secrecy, with a minimalist website featuring only white text on a black background. Some founders have faced public scrutiny, including reports linking Marko Elez to controversial social media posts, although Elon Musk later indicated support for bringing Elez back onboard following backlash.

Industry Context Of Rising Cyber Threats

This partnership follows a period of heightened anxiety in the cybersecurity sector, triggered by discoveries of widespread PHP flaws that required immediate fixes. OpenAI emphasized that recent incidents across the industry demonstrate how quickly threats can emerge and the importance of preemptive defense strategies. As cybercriminals increasingly adopt AI tools for attacks, OpenAI seeks to stay ahead by collaborating with firms like Cathedral to ensure its systems remain secure against evolving dangers.