OpenAI releases GPT-6.2 Astra and Sol with price cuts, but users report major usability issues. Independent tests show mixed results against rivals like Anthropic and Google.

OpenAI officially released the GPT-6.2 Astra and GPT-6.2 Sol models on Tuesday, marking a strategic shift in its artificial intelligence lineup with a notable twenty percent reduction in API pricing for its flagship model. The company introduced these new tools to address intense market pressure, yet the launch has been met with immediate and severe criticism from early testers who describe the new flagship as essentially unusable for complex, long-duration tasks. This controversial debut comes at a delicate moment for the company, as it attempts to defend its market leadership against aggressive moves from rivals Anthropic and Google. The release highlights a growing divide between internal benchmark successes and independent real-world performance reports from professional developers.

GPT-6.2 Astra is positioned as the new flagship model, priced at $8 per million uncached input tokens and $40 per million output tokens. This pricing represents a twenty percent cut from its predecessor, GPT-6 Astra, and matches the rates of Anthropic's recently launched Claude Fable 5.2. The model features a 1.05 million-token context window and supports up to 128,000 output tokens. It is available immediately in ChatGPT Work and Codex for Plus, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users, as well as through the OpenAI API. OpenAI states that many of its own employees already use Sol as their default tool for technical work, signaling internal confidence in the broader suite despite external criticism of Astra.

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GPT-6.2 Sol serves as a cheaper mid-tier option, maintaining the same input and output rates as GPT-6.1 Sol. Specifically, Sol costs $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens. Like Astra, Sol also features a 1.05 million-token context window and supports up to 128,000 output tokens. Both models are designed to handle distinct workloads, with Astra targeting demanding assignments like rewriting complex codebases or building working web applications. Sol is marketed toward routine coding, writing, and multi-step workflows. However, the aggressive pricing strategy faces scrutiny as enterprise buyers calculate true costs for high-volume agentic workloads that frequently exceed standard context limits.

Despite OpenAI's marketing, several prominent AI power users have publicly criticized Astra for its performance. Investor and former HyperWrite AI CEO Matt Shumer described the new models as essentially unusable and declined to provide his customary detailed review. Developer and YouTuber Theo Browne called Astra the worst model OpenAI has ever released. Browne cited a specific TypeScript compiler rewrite project where Astra spent seven days without landing an improvement. The resulting version ran fifty-six percent slower than expected, highlighting significant reliability issues in sustained coding environments.

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Wharton professor Ethan Mollick described Astra as very uneven and weird, noting it is harder to steer than rival models. However, Mollick acknowledged that the model successfully built a playable space elevator in Blender and Unity. Not all feedback was negative. Raindrop.ai CTO Ben Hylak and AI advisor Ashe Magalhaes praised Astra's strengths in animated visuals, motion graphics, VFX, and agentic AI video editing. These positive reviews suggest that while Astra struggles with logical consistency in code, it excels in creative and visual domains. The mixed reception creates a genuine evaluation challenge for teams deciding whether to adopt the new flagship for production workflows.

OpenAI's launch materials show GPT-6.2 Astra outperforming its predecessor on all nine head-to-head benchmarks. Key metrics include the Agents' Last Exam, where Astra scored 78.3 percent compared to 73.1 percent for the previous version. It also led in Harvey LAB-AA for legal work with 15.0 percent versus 8.6 percent. For BenchCAD 2.1 Core, Astra achieved 82.5 percent against 62.6 percent. GPT-6.2 Sol beat GPT-6.1 Sol on eight of nine categories, with the exception being the Vals Science Index, where it scored slightly lower at 58.5 percent versus 59.6 percent. These internal figures suggest the models excel in controlled test conditions, contrasting sharply with independent findings of flat or regressed performance in real-world scenarios.

Independent testing complicates the picture significantly. Artificial Analysis found that Astra's coding-agent performance remained flat compared to previous versions. Sol's performance dropped by three index points. Analysts traced much of Sol's decline to a fourteen-point drop on SWE-Atlas-QnA-AA. In this category, Sol more often omitted key facts when answering questions about codebases. The gap between OpenAI's internal benchmarks and independent results suggests the models may struggle in real-world, long-horizon tasks. This discrepancy raises concerns about the reliability of AI agents that must navigate complex, multi-step instructions without human intervention.

The release lands in an unusually crowded competitive window for large language models. Eight days earlier, Anthropic released Claude Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2. These models received strong reviews at identical $8 and $40 per million pricing rates. This timing provides a critical advantage for Anthropic as it prepares to go public. OpenAI is attempting to defend its flagship's reputation against this recent surge in competitor quality. The similarity in pricing forces buyers to compare raw performance and reliability features directly, a comparison that currently favors competitors in the eyes of many critical testers.

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Additionally, Google opened access to Gemini 4 Carbon a week before the OpenAI launch. Google set introductory rates that matched Sol's $2 and $10 pricing structure. A scheduled price change on December 1 will move Gemini 4 Carbon to Opus-level rates. This aggressive pricing and feature deployment from rivals highlights the intense pressure OpenAI faces in maintaining its market leadership position with the new GPT-6.2 series. The competitive landscape has shifted, with rivals offering comparable or superior cache-read costs and strong early reviews, challenging OpenAI's dominance in the enterprise sector.

For enterprise AI buyers, the divided reception creates a complex decision matrix. Astra's strengths in visual and creative tasks contrast sharply with its weaknesses in sustained coding projects. The noticeable house style flagged by some users, where outputs are difficult to vary across brands or explanation depths, could be a dealbreaker for agencies or multi-brand enterprises. Meanwhile, Sol's regression on coding-agent tasks, while cheaper, may not deliver the reliability improvements enterprises expect from a version upgrade. Teams must carefully weigh these factors against their specific workflow requirements.

OpenAI needs to address these criticisms to maintain trust within the developer community. The public nature of the feedback, including detailed critiques published on social media, raises reputational stakes. If OpenAI cannot demonstrate rapid improvement in long-horizon task reliability, enterprise buyers may delay adoption or hedge with Anthropic and Google models. The company has indicated that some fixes shipped pre-launch, suggesting an awareness of these issues. However, the sustained criticism indicates that fundamental architectural or training adjustments may be required to fully resolve the usability concerns raised by power users.