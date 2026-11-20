OpenAI is expanding access to Dots, the proactive AI agents that can work for you without any supervision or assistance.

that can toil at tasks for you without any supervision or assistance. After launching the feature for higher-tier plans from ChatGP Pro and up, the company announced that it's testing Dots with a small number of users on the cheaper $20 per month ChatGPT Plus plan.

"Heads up, we're starting to test dots with a small number of ChatGPT Plus users," OpenAI's ChatGPT engineering lead Thibault"Tibo" Sottiaux. "Looking forward to the continued feedback as we expand and I'm recently seeing a lot more positives around how good the proactivity has been after many improvements. " Heads up, we're starting to test dots with a small number of ChatGPT Plus users.

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Looking forward to the continued feedback as we expand and I'm recently seeing a lot more positives around how good the proactivity has been after many improvements. Dots can interact with over 4,000 apps thanks to their access to OpenAI's plugin ecosystem. The agents can work autonomously on tasks and make progress even when you don't interact with them. They can even connect to your PC, allowing them to control it on your behalf and work alongside you.

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You can check up on their progress by opening a Dot's"computer" at any time. Along with limited availability on ChatGPT Plus, Dots are coming to all ChatGPT Business Standard users starting today, Tibo said. For higher-tier plans, conversations with the agents don't count toward regular ChatGPT usage limits for Pro and Business Premium subscribers, as long as they don't involve complex tasks. It's not clear, though, if Plus or Business Standard users will get that benefit as well.

Originally powered by GPT-6 Astra, Dots can now run on GPT-6.1 Terra as well. The company just launched several new features for them as well, including iOS widgets and Shortcuts integration, along with iMessage and RCS support, plus iOS notification replies. If you're on a Plus plan, you may gain access starting today, but OpenAI has yet to say whether the upgrade will be permanent.