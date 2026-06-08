OpenAI is giving ChatGPT its biggest makeover yet — with plans to create a ‘superapp’

OpenAI is giving ChatGPT its biggest makeover yet – aiming to turn the hit chatbot into a “superapp” that features coding tools and AI agents that can perform tasks for users. The overhaul reflects…

OpenAI is giving its chatbot a sweeping makeover – aiming to turn ChatGPT into a “superapp” that features coding tools and AI agents that can perform simultaneous tasks for users.

The San Francisco-based company is facing increased competition with rival Anthropic to win lucrative business customers, according to a report in the Financial Times. Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier this monthand pave a clear path to becoming profitable ahead of its planned IPO. Anthropic and Elon Musk’s xAI — owned by SpaceX — are also OpenAI’s transformation of ChatGPT marks the biggest changes yet since the chatbot was released in 2022 and ignited the artificial intelligence frenzy.

It reflects the company’s belief that autonomous agents, which can organize calendars and book travel, will become more of a money maker than its chatbot. The changes – set to begin rolling out in coming weeks – are intended to amplify OpenAI’s coding product Codex, which allows users to write code and create software based on simple instructions. In recent months, OpenAI’s software coding capabilities have increasingly been perceived as lagging behind Anthropic’s Claude.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been looking to polish up the ChatGPT maker’s finances ahead of a public listing.

“What we’re building towards is where you have your own personal agent that is capable of helping you … across everything in your life, be it personally or at work,” Thibault Sottiaux, who leads OpenAI’s core product and platform, told the FT. Sottiaux added: “You can connect through it on your mobile, desktop or web. When you’re in the car, you can talk to it. ” OpenAI is redesigning ChatGPT’s interface to encourage users to use the new tools.

The idea is to direct non-paying users to higher-value products. It’s adding new prompts and features that direct users towards coding tools, image generation and applications built by partners such as Canva and Booking.com, per the FT report. OpenAI thinks its AI models will be able to automatically understand users’ intentions and thus eventually plans to ditch the ChatGPT’s traditional prompts. Most Codex users are paying customers, while the majority of consumers use ChatGPT for free.

Meanwhile, two million businesses make up about 40% ​of OpenAI’s revenue, according to the report. OpenAI expects that share to rise to 50% by year-end.





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