OpenAI Hires Dan Driscoll as Senior Counselor for National Security

OpenAI appoints former Trump Administration Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to lead national security modernization efforts, focusing on AI's role in strengthening cyber and global defense capabilities alongside U.S. allies.

OpenAI announced Monday that it has created a new executive position titled Senior Counselor for National Security Modernization. The company confirmed that the role will be filled by Dan Driscoll, the former United States Army Secretary during the Trump Administration. This strategic hire signals OpenAI's intent to deeply integrate artificial intelligence capabilities into global defense frameworks.

Driscoll's Role in Cybersecurity Strategy

Driscoll's primary responsibility involves providing high-level guidance on how artificial intelligence can strengthen both national and cyber security infrastructures. His mandate includes a particular focus on collaborating with United States allies to advance the responsible use of these technologies. OpenAI stated that its internal teams will benefit significantly from his extensive knowledge regarding the operational needs of global national security institutions.

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Military Efficiency Through Artificial Intelligence

In the official announcement, Dan Driscoll outlined specific expectations for military applications of advanced computing systems. He emphasized that artificial intelligence will help armed forces keep pace with modern threats by cutting through bureaucratic paperwork. Furthermore, he noted that these tools will make sense of vast amounts of information and deliver the right answer to the right person faster than traditional methods allow.

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Sam Altman On Democratic AI Adoption

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman highlighted the broader geopolitical implications of this appointment during the reveal. He argued that the United States currently holds an extraordinary opportunity to work with other countries to spread the adoption of democratic AI. Altman suggested that aligning allied nations with open-source principles could shape the future of global technology standards.

Driscoll's Professional Background

Before joining the Pentagon, Dan Driscoll served in Iraq in 2009, where he received the Army Commendation Medal and Combat Action Badge. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his undergrad alma mater. Prior to his government service, he worked at a Charlotte, North Carolina investment bank called BlackArch Partners.