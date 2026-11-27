OpenAI has countersued Apple, accusing the tech giant of stealing confidential AI device data and pressuring suppliers to disrupt OpenAI's hardware operations amid intensifying industry competition.

OpenAI Group has filed a formal countersuit against Apple Inc. in federal court in San Jose, California, accusing the iPhone manufacturer of misappropriating confidential information regarding its unreleased artificial intelligence hardware and engaging in anti-competitive practices against its supply chain. The legal action follows an initial lawsuit filed by Apple on July 10, which alleged that former OpenAI employees misappropriated trade secrets. OpenAI and its hardware subsidiary, io Products, deny these allegations and seek damages, injunctive relief, and a jury trial to halt what they describe as unlawful corporate espionage and coercion.

Counterclaims Detail Alleged Espionage and Data Theft

The counterclaims specifically identify two former Apple employees, Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan, as central figures in the alleged misconduct. The filing asserts that an individual designated as "Employee X" transferred more than 100 confidential files to personal email accounts during a six-month tenure at OpenAI that concluded on June 2. The extracted materials reportedly contained proprietary device designs, manufacturing test data, and sensitive supplier information. OpenAI contends that this individual rejoined Apple shortly after leaving and subsequently briefed senior Asia-Pacific operations staff in July on the company's hardware development roadmap and plans for unreleased consumer products.

Also read OpenAI countersues Apple and accuses it of stealing trade secrets

Apple Pressured Suppliers to Disrupt Production

Beyond alleged data theft, the filing details significant interference with OpenAI's manufacturing operations. OpenAI claims that Apple pressured a shared supplier to move metal-finishing work for OpenAI products to an overnight shift after objecting to parts for both companies being processed in the same area. Furthermore, the company states that another manufacturer was forced to cancel planned work due to threats from Apple, necessitating a rearrangement of OpenAI's manufacturing logistics. These actions are described as direct attempts to hinder the production of OpenAI's emerging consumer hardware devices.

Internal Monitoring and Employee Privacy Violations

The lawsuit also highlights allegations of invasive internal surveillance at Apple. OpenAI accuses the company of encouraging employees to use personal iCloud and iMessage accounts for work-related communications, only to later use the presence of company files on these personal devices as justification for pursuing employees who left to join competitors. Chang Liu, named in the counterclaims, specifically alleges that Apple accessed his private messages without authorization. This behavior contrasts with Apple's public stance on privacy and has intensified the legal friction between the two technology giants.

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Escalating Tensions in the AI Hardware Race

The legal dispute emerges as both companies aggressively expand their footprint in consumer hardware and artificial intelligence. The tension is fueled by the intensifying race to develop proprietary AI products and secure top talent. Despite the current litigation, Apple and OpenAI have previously collaborated on software, with Apple integrating ChatGPT into Siri and its Writing Tools in December 2024. The conflict marks a significant shift in their relationship, particularly following OpenAI's merger with io Products in July 2025. io Products was co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, adding a layer of historical context to the dispute over hardware design and manufacturing secrets.

Next Steps in Federal Litigation

OpenAI first raised these specific allegations in an October 14 filing, prompting Apple to state that its initial search found no confidential OpenAI information. The company requested further details to continue its investigation at that time. The current countersuit seeks to stop the alleged conduct and recover damages for the impact on OpenAI's operations. The case is now proceeding in federal court in San Jose, with both sides preparing for a jury trial as they compete for dominance in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-driven consumer technology.