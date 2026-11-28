OpenAI has filed counterclaims against Apple in California federal court, accusing the tech giant of stealing trade secrets and trapping employees. The lawsuit follows Apple's earlier suit alleging OpenAI poached its workers.

OpenAI sued Apple on Friday, accusing the Big Tech giant of stealing its trade secrets and discouraging hardware suppliers from working on future OpenAI devices.

The counterclaims were filed in California federal court, marking a major escalation in the legal battle between the two companies. The lawsuit comes after Apple sued OpenAI for allegedly poaching its employees to gain access to its technology. OpenAI and the employees have denied those allegations, and said that Apple's lawsuit depended on its unauthorized monitoring of Liu's personal messages after he stopped working for Apple.

Also read OpenAI countersues Apple over allegations of stealing trade secrets

Apple Employment Practices Trapping Employees

OpenAI said that Apple's employment practices were designed to trap employees and prevent them from working on competitors' technology. In its Friday court filing, OpenAI criticized Apple for encouraging employees to do work on their personal Apple devices and accounts, then preventing those employees from an orderly separation of work and personal accounts when they leave for new jobs.

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OpenAI is developing AI-enabled personal electronic devices that threaten to outcompete Apple on what Apple views as its own turf, the company said in its court filing. The filing names several former Apple employees and says they surreptitiously accessed and downloaded dozens of Apple's confidential hardware-related files, including voluminous, detailed information about unreleased products, engineering presentations, technical specifications and proprietary project data.

OpenAI said that Apple continues to access former employees' personal devices and accounts after they leave the company, enabling Apple to monitor and ensnare departing employees when they leave for competitors. OpenAI said that 400 employees have left Apple for OpenAI so far, and Apple wants to intimidate other employees from leaving to find other tech companies.

Apple Sues Over Trade Secret Misappropriation

Earlier this year, Apple sued OpenAI and former Apple employees Tang Tan and Chang Liu in July, alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets to benefit the ChatGPT owner's foray into consumer hardware. Tan, a 24-year Apple employee who was a vice president of product design for iPhone and Apple Watch, was part of the group that launched io Products before it was acquired by OpenAI in 2025. That studio is led by Apple's former design chief Jony Ive.

The folks behind ChatGPT have also accused Apple of coercing and threatening suppliers who work with both companies. OpenAI says Apple is trying to compete unfairly by any means available, which includes encouraging employees to store corporate files on personal devices and cloud storage accounts. The complaint is filled with flowery language that suggests Apple set quite a trap for employees and that bright young minds thought they would work in Cupertino.

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OpenAI Responds With Tit For Tat

Instead they were joining Hotel California: you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave. At that point, Apple called ChatGPT rotten to its core. Now it looks like OpenAI is getting involved in a bit of tit for tat. Apple has yet to comment on today's lawsuit, but it wasn't that long ago in which the two companies were partnered up.

In one instance, a former employee who worked at OpenAI for six months gained access to specific information on a new device as well as OpenAI's roadmap for future hardware products. Given the timing, it now appears that stealing those documents may have been his reason for joining OpenAI in the first place, OpenAI said. Attorneys for Tan and Liu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tensions between the two tech companies have escalated as the intensifying race to develop AI products fuels competition for talent and proprietary technology. In any event, the courts will have to settle this whole thing. We'll keep you posted as these two suits make their way through the legal system.