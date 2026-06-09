OpenAI Confidentially Files for US IPO

ChatGPT creator OpenAI has filed for an IPO in the US, joining rivals Anthropic and SpaceX in planning to debut on Wall Street.

OpenAI says it filed for an initial public offering in the US, but has not yet decided when it will launch. ChatGPT creator OpenAI has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the US, becoming the third major AI company this year to set up plans for a Wall Street debut.to X on Monday that it filed confidential paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, but had not decided when it would launch to the public.

“We expect it to leak so we’re just announcing it,” the company wrote. “We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company.

” It comes as rival Anthropic announced on June 1 that it was pursuing an IPO, while SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket-building company that owns Grok creator xAI, is The last 12 months have seen a number of blockbuster IPOs amid a tech investment boom.

Multiple crypto companies, such as stablecoin issuer Circle and trading platforms eToro and Bullish, raked in billions of dollars after going public last year.accompanying OpenAI’s announcement, company co-founder and CEO Sam Altman and chief scientist Jakub Pachocki said one of OpenAI’s main goals is to build an AI system that can research AI technology to improve itself.to the point that AI could soon build, train and improve itself without human input, and said development should slow until the risks are known. Altman and Pachocki said the economy “is beginning to reshape around AI,” and questioned how to make “advanced AI abundant, affordable, safe, useful, and easy enough for every person and organization to benefit from it.

”“A good AI future cannot be one where a small number of institutions control most of the capability and most of the upside,” they wrote.

“It should be a future where many people, companies, communities, and countries can build, benefit, and hold power. ” Companies have cited that productivity gains from AI have allowed them to cut down on staffing, and nearly 117,000 tech employees have been laid off so far this year, Crypto companies have cut more than 5,000 jobs so far this year, with many also citing increased efficiencies from AI as a reason for the layoffs.

Block Inc. undertook the biggest round of layoffs by a crypto company so far in 2026, cuttingStephen Katte





Cointelegraph / 🏆 562. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI Confidentially Files for IPO on the Heels of SpaceX and AnthropicThe ChatGPT maker announced it has filed paperwork to go public, just a week after rival Anthropic took the same step.

Read more »

'We Expect It to Leak, So We’re Just Announcing It': OpenAI Files Confidentially for IPOThe most consequential artificial intelligence IPO is on the horizon.

Read more »

OpenAI files for IPO, joins SpaceX and Claude-maker Anthropic in race to go publicAnother blockbuster could be in the works for Wall Street as the company behind the ChatGPT app moved to join two other artificial intelligence firms in looking to become a publicly traded company.

Read more »

OpenAI files confidential SEC paperwork for IPO, opening the door to a Wall Street debutOpenAI has filed preliminary paperwork to potentially become a publicly traded company

Read more »