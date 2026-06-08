OpenAI Confidentially Files for IPO on the Heels of SpaceX and Anthropic

The ChatGPT maker announced it has filed paperwork to go public, just a week after rival Anthropic took the same step.

confidential paperwork for an initial public offering, the company announced on Monday, kicking off what could be a months-long process toward debuting on a US stock exchange.

The move makes it the third company to file for what could be a, and Microsoft, are hungry for tens of billions dollars each to build out more data centers and recruit scientists to grow their services.after the company privately raised $122 billion in March. Going public, which brings many workers closer to a life-altering payday and increases transparency about a business’ financial health, could also boost employee morale and customer confidence as OpenAI tries to regain its position as the clear frontrunner in frontier AI.

OpenAI did not specify timing for the IPO nor how much it plans to raise.

“We recently submitted a confidential S-1,” the companyin an unsigned, one-paragraph blog post. “We expect it to leak so we’re just announcing it. We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company. But it’s a complicated set of tradeoffs and this gives us the option to go public sooner if that ends up being best.

”is a senior writer for WIRED, covering the inner workings of Big Tech companies. He writes about how apps and gadgets are built and about their impacts while giving voice to the stories of theis a senior writer at WIRED covering the business of artificial intelligence. He was previously a senior reporter with TechCrunch, where he broke news on startups and leaders driving the AI boom.

Before that, Zeff covered AI policy and content moderation for Gizmodo and wrote some of Bloomberg’s ... The AI giant behind Claude submitted paperwork on Monday that would take it public, just a couple of weeks after SpaceX’s splashy IPO announcement. The long-awaited documents SpaceX filed with US regulators Wednesday included details about a lucrative deal to lend GPUs to a major AI rival.

The former OpenAI chief scientist may be estranged from the company, but he still came to its defense as he testified on Monday.

“Why wouldn’t you want to be in both Pepsi and Coke? ” says one venture capitalist.

“It’s the same here. ”The nine-member panel took only two hours to return a verdict in favor of OpenAI on Monday, which the judge quickly adopted as her own final decision. A federal jury is now deciding whether Elon Musk will win his lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman—but the trial has made everyone look bad. The ex-employees, who cofounded a new AI watchdog group, say investors deserve more information about xAI’s safety practices before SpaceX goes public.

OpenAI is once again reorganizing its executive ranks as part of its effort to unify ChatGPT and Codex into one core product experience. Several real estate listings in the San Francisco Bay Area are offering to exchange a home for a piece of the AI startup. The bill requires companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google to have third parties confirm they’re following safety standards. Illinois governor JB Pritzker says he’ll sign it.

Next week, Meta is cutting about 10 percent of its staff. WIRED spoke with more than a dozen current and former employees about what it's like inside a company where “everyone is unhappy. ”





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