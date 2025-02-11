OpenAI CEO Says Musk's Bid Is an Attempt to Slow Them Down

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pushed back against Elon Musk's $97.4 billion bid to acquire the company, stating that OpenAI is not for sale and that Musk is likely trying to hinder their progress. Altman believes Musk's actions are driven by competitive rivalry and suggests that Musk's intent is to slow down OpenAI's development rather than engage in a fair technological competition.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that Elon Musk is likely attempting to hinder OpenAI's progress with his bid to acquire the company, asserting that OpenAI is not for sale. Altman, who spoke to Bloomberg at the AI Action Summit in Paris following Musk's unsolicited $97.4 billion offer to take over OpenAI, also suggested that Musk possibly lives his life from a position of insecurity and that he doesn't think Musk is a happy person.

Altman emphasized that OpenAI is not for sale, stating, 'Elon tries all sorts of things for a long time. This is this week’s episode.' He further explained that Musk is likely attempting to slow them down as a competitor, noting that Musk is actively raising substantial funds for xAI and vying to outpace OpenAI technologically and in market penetration. 'I wish he would just compete by building a better product,' Altman said, 'but I think there has been a lot of tactics, you know, many, many lawsuits, all sorts of other crazy stuff and now this.'While acknowledging Musk's competitive endeavors, Altman expressed a desire to focus on OpenAI's work, stating, 'And we’ll try to just put our head down and keep working.' When asked about concerns regarding Musk's relationship with former President Donald Trump and its potential influence on US AI policy, Altman said, 'Maybe I should, but not particularly. 'I try to just wake up and think about how we are going to make our technology better.' Marc Toberoff, Musk's attorney, confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that Musk submitted a bid to OpenAI's board of directors to acquire the company. Altman responded to Musk's offer on X, stating, 'no thank you but we may buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.' Musk quickly responded on X, calling Altman a 'Swindler,' and later commenting, 'Never a dull moment on X.' Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI but severed ties in 2018 after failing to convince other leaders to place him in charge of a for-profit OpenAI or merge it with Tesla. Both Musk and Altman initiated OpenAI as a non-profit organization in 2015. Upon Musk's departure, Altman assumed the role of CEO, and the company established a for-profit subsidiary to attract investors and Microsoft. Now, Altman aims to transform the subsidiary into a traditional company, according to the WSJ. Last month, Trump unveiled a substantial $500 billion infrastructure project called Stargate. Prominent companies like Softbank, OpenAI, and Oracle plan to collaborate in constructing US data centers to further develop AI. FOX Business' Greg Wehner contributed to this report





