OpenAI CEO Rejects Elon Musk's $97.4 Billion Takeover Bid

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has firmly rejected a $97.4 billion takeover attempt by Elon Musk, characterizing the bid as a competitive maneuver rather than a genuine acquisition offer. Altman stated that the move was designed to impede OpenAI's progress rather than represent a serious purchase attempt, especially considering Musk's position as a competitor in the AI space.This development arrives at a crucial moment for OpenAI, which is currently finalizing a significant fundraising round and navigating a complex transition from its nonprofit origins to a for-profit structure.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has decisively rejected a $97.4 billion takeover bid from Elon Musk , characterizing the offer as a strategic maneuver rather than a genuine acquisition proposal. Speaking at the Paris AI summit, Altman suggested that Musk's move was intended to hinder OpenAI's progress rather than represent a serious purchase attempt, pointing to Musk's position as a competitor in the AI landscape.

'I wish he would just compete by building a better product, but I think there’s been a lot of tactics, many lawsuits, all sorts of other crazy stuff, and now this,' Altman stated. This development arrives at a crucial moment for OpenAI, which is currently finalizing a significant fundraising round that could value the company at $300 billion. The company is also navigating a complex transition from its nonprofit origins to a for-profit structure, a process that necessitates careful consideration of its charitable mission and investor interests — and is the subject of ongoing discussions.This latest development adds another layer to the already complicated relationship between Musk and OpenAI. As co-founders in 2015, they established OpenAI as a nonprofit AI research laboratory. However, Musk later departed the organization and is currently engaged in legal action against it, alleging that the company has deviated from its original mission. Since then, he has launched his own AI venture, xAI, which directly competes with OpenAI.Musk's bid for OpenAI is reportedly backed by various investors, including Valor Equity Partners, Baron Capital, and Ari Emanuel's investment fund, according to Musk's legal team. However, OpenAI board director Larry Summers indicated that he has not received any formal communication regarding the offer. OpenAI's unique organizational structure complicates any potential takeover. The nonprofit arm retains control over the for-profit business, and the board, including chairman Bret Taylor, oversees this arrangement. Taylor's previous interactions with Musk during the Twitter acquisition add another dimension to the situation. Altman also addressed OpenAI staff in an internal communication, emphasizing that the company's structure was specifically designed to prevent individual control and noting that no formal offer had been received. During his Bloomberg Television appearance, Altman adopted a personal tone in assessing Musk's motivations, suggesting that insecurity might be driving the billionaire's actions. He also firmly stated the company's position: 'OpenAI is not for sale. The OpenAI mission is not for sale.'The bid introduces additional complexity to OpenAI's planned conversion to a for-profit entity, potentially establishing a baseline valuation that future deals would need to match or exceed. This development could impact both internal discussions about the company's value and any regulatory reviews of its structural transformation. While OpenAI explores various options for its future, Altman has made it clear that selling the AI operations is not among them. The company continues to focus on its ongoing fundraising efforts and organizational development, maintaining its commitment to its original mission while adapting to evolving market conditions.





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Openai Elon Musk Takeover Bid Sam Altman Artificial Intelligence Tech News Business

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk Challenges Trump's Stargate AI Investment, Sparking Feud with OpenAI CEOElon Musk, a close advisor to President Donald Trump, publicly disputes the financial feasibility of Trump's announcement of a massive $500 billion artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project called Stargate. This clash reignites a long-standing feud with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, highlighting the growing tensions in the world of AI.

Read more »

Elon Musk Bids to Acquire OpenAI, Sparking Legal and Public Feud with CEO Sam AltmanElon Musk has made a bid to acquire OpenAI, the non-profit organization behind the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT. The move has triggered a public and legal battle with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who co-founded the organization with Musk in 2015.

Read more »

Elon Musk Bids $97.4 Billion for OpenAI, Sparking Feud with CEO Sam AltmanElon Musk, aiming to acquire OpenAI, the leading AI research company, has made a $97.4 billion bid, reigniting a public feud with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Musk's move comes amidst a clash over OpenAI's direction, with Musk accusing the organization of prioritizing profits over its original mission of developing beneficial AI.

Read more »

OpenAI CEO Calls Musk's $97.4 Billion Offer 'Hostile Takeover'Following a reported $97.4 billion offer from an Elon Musk-backed group for control of OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman declared the company 'not for sale'. While the OpenAI board will review the offer, Altman believes it's a tactic by Musk to slow down OpenAI's progress. Altman criticized Musk's past actions against OpenAI, including his demand for an AI development hiatus and his recent attacks on the company's Stargate Project. OpenAI plans to restructure its operations with the for-profit entity controlling the non-profit arm, a move currently being contested by Musk in court.

Read more »

Musk Offers $97 Billion to Buy OpenAI, Sparks Feud with AltmanElon Musk offered over $97 billion to acquire the nonprofit controlling OpenAI, escalating a long-running conflict with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI as a nonprofit in 2015, has been engaged in legal battles over its control for years. Altman rejected the offer on X (formerly Twitter), but Musk's bid could complicate OpenAI's plans to become a for-profit entity and fuel his lawsuits alleging OpenAI's restructuring violates its founding principles.

Read more »

Musk Bids to Buy OpenAI, Calling for Return to Open SourceElon Musk has made an unsolicited offer to acquire OpenAI, the nonprofit organization that oversees OpenAI's for-profit arm. Musk's stated goal is to return OpenAI to its roots as an open-source, safety-focused entity. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded with a joke, suggesting Musk could buy Twitter instead. Musk responded with insults, calling Altman a 'swindler' and 'Scam Altman'.

Read more »