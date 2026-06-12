OpenAI Bans Chinese-Linked Accounts Using ChatGPT for Influence Campaigns

OpenAI has blocked accounts connected to Chinese operatives who used ChatGPT to create social media influence campaigns targeting American discussions on tariffs and AI data centers. The company revealed that while these campaigns didn't gain significant traction, they show how actors aligned with Beijing are exploring AI tools to exacerbate existing political and economic divisions in the U.S.

OpenAI has taken action against accounts linked to Chinese operatives who utilized ChatGPT to create social media influence campaigns targeting American discussions on tariffs and AI data centers.

The company revealed this on Wednesday, stating that while these campaigns didn't gain significant traction, they show how actors aligned with Beijing are exploring AI tools to exacerbate existing political and economic divisions in the U.S. OpenAI discovered two distinct operations using ChatGPT to generate social media posts, comments, and political cartoons about American technology policy. The 'Data Center Bandwagon' operation created content suggesting that AI data centers were increasing electricity costs for American households.

The 'Tech and Tariffs' operation criticized the Trump administration's tariff policies and the U.S.'s pursuit of technological supremacy. Ben Nimmo, principal investigator on OpenAI's intelligence and investigations team, noted that these weren't new debates but attempts by China to interfere in them. Neither campaign succeeded in attracting substantial engagement, but OpenAI officials noted that this appears to be the first instance of a China-linked operation using OpenAI's models to target the specific debate surrounding AI data centers.

One group, suspected to be affiliated with a Chinese government contractor, used ChatGPT to generate comic strips about electrical grid capacity and pricing, published on X with links to legitimate news articles. Another group, not definitively linked to any specific actor, used ChatGPT to create political cartoons criticizing American technology and trade policies.

OpenAI sees these campaigns as early signs of how foreign influence operators might increasingly use AI tools to mass-produce content targeting contentious political issues in the U.S. The company's detection and banning of these accounts underscores the growing challenge AI developers face in preventing their technologies from being co-opted for state-sponsored information operations





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Politics International Relations Openai Chatgpt Chinese Influence Campaigns AI Tools Social Media Influence Tariffs AI Data Centers Political Cartoons Foreign Influence Operators AI Developers State-Sponsored Information Operations

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