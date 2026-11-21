OpenAI developed Performance Factory, an internal AI system using Codex to automate performance regression investigations, tracking over 1,700 probes in three months.

OpenAI has successfully implemented Performance Factory, an internal artificial intelligence system designed to automatically investigate and mitigate software performance regressions within its ChatGPT application. According to an exclusive engineering report shared with VentureBeat, the system tracked more than 1,700 investigations and identified root causes in over 600 cases in just over three months. This automation addresses the growing bottleneck in modern software development where human engineers struggle to manually review every code change for performance impact as AI agents take on more coding tasks.

Automating Regression Investigations With Codex

The core mechanism of Performance Factory revolves around OpenAI's Codex coding agent, which organizes engineering work into tasks that move through predefined workflows. Each task maintains its own state and findings, allowing different agents to work on the same problem at different stages. The system evolves from manual debugging through specialized tools to a multi-stage agentic workflow, starting with a performance alert and progressing through investigation, root cause identification, code changes, review, and verification.

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Currently, the system averages about 17 automated investigations per day, significantly reducing the manual burden on engineers. When a performance alert is triggered, the system connects directly to cloud-based Codex sessions, eliminating the need for engineers to manually copy alerts and paste findings into communication channels like Slack. This streamlined process allows for rapid diagnosis and proposal of fixes without direct human intervention at every step.

Evolution To Agentic Workflows

OpenAI's approach to automating regression testing represents a structural shift in software engineering practices. The system evolved from an earlier manual approach where engineers examined logs, traces, and code changes themselves. The team first developed more than 30 specialized tools to streamline investigations, then created a reusable Codex skill called perf-forensics that captures their investigation procedures for agent reproduction.

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This evolution highlights a broader industry pattern where AI-driven tooling is necessary to verify and maintain AI-generated code. As AI coding agents like Codex, GitHub Copilot, and Cursor accelerate code production, the review and verification stages become the new bottleneck. OpenAI's performance team acknowledged that ChatGPT was dealing with regressions almost daily and struggling to keep track of them, necessitating an automated solution.

Adversarial Review Processes

A key innovation in the Performance Factory system is the adversarial review process designed to improve the accuracy of diagnoses. OpenAI found that agents sometimes stopped at the first plausible explanation even when evidence did not fully support it. To counter this, the team introduced a separate Codex session that receives the entire task record but starts with fresh context, explicitly instructed to find gaps, verify evidence, and test alternative explanations.

This adversarial reviewer currently sends back around 25% of diagnoses for further investigation, ensuring that only robust conclusions proceed to the fix proposal stage. Once a diagnosis passes review, Codex proposes a fix and opens a pull request for an engineer to review and merge. This hybrid approach balances AI-assisted development speed with necessary human judgment, ensuring code quality remains high.

Implementation Impact And Future Outlook

While the system has automated the investigation of over 1,700 cases, only about 15 shipped fixes were exact Codex-authored pull requests that were eventually deployed to production. This indicates that while AI is highly effective at diagnosis and proposing solutions, human oversight remains critical for final code integration. The system serves as a replicable blueprint for enterprises seeking to balance AI-assisted development speed with human judgment.

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OpenAI's approach of storing high-level findings and reproducible queries in task records, rather than transferring large volumes of raw telemetry, offers a practical pattern for any organization building multi-stage agentic workflows. By addressing the side effects of agent-generated code with AI-driven monitoring and diagnosis, OpenAI demonstrates a viable path forward for managing the complexity of modern software engineering at scale.