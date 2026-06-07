'Lockdown Mode is not intended for everyone,' OpenAI's blog post says. In other words, you're probably not important enough.

an insidious new kind of AI-centric spammer activity that sometimes qualifies as full-on hacking . By embedding malicious instructions in content dumped into a prompt or encountered by an AI agent, attackers might have the ability to not just steal data, but to use it to try andLockdown Mode, then, is a pared-down experience, like the name suggests.

It’s not a lockdown automatically triggered by danger, but a sort of panic room you step into when you use ChatGPT if what you’re doing is so sensitive that a prompt injection attack might be especially damaging. Essentially, anytime the LLM breaks the containment of the little chatbot window in your browser or smartphone app, and heads out to browse the internet for information, or retrieves an image, or—it probably goes without saying—attempts to shop for airfare on your behalf, that opens you up to the danger of a prompt injection attack, so Lockdown Mode disables those features.intended for everyone.

It is designed for people and organizations that handle sensitive data and want stricter protection from data exfiltration risks related to prompt injection. ” It’s early days with AI chatbots, and ChatGPT is creating a mode intended to prevent data theft. That’s reasonable, I suppose. Still, it’s unnerving to picture, say, lawyers dumping clients’ sensitive information into ChatGPT, or doctors loading their patients’ health data into their favorite LLM.

An even safer alternative “lockdown mode” exists for keeping sensitive data safe from prompt injection attacks: don’t let sensitive data anywhere near a chatbot. Anthropic Calls for Pause on AI Development. You Should Take It Seriously With its highly anticipated IPO around the corner, the company is balancing its long-held reputation as a leader in safety with the demands of its future shareholders.

A developer went viral for reconfiguring Chipotle’s customer support bot into a coding assistant, and providing the playbook for others to do the same to other chatbots. Microsoft wants you to wear an AI badge and the rest of the field doesn't seem to be faring much better.





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