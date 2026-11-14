Open & Shut: Anchorage gets a Toys ‘R’ Us, a Nordic skate shop, an Alaska Native garment store and a bookstore

Leroy’s Restaurant, a fixture in Midtown Anchorage, is closing after nearly 60 years.

Open & Shut is an ongoing series looking at the comings and goings of businesses in Southcentral Alaska. If you know of a business opening or closing in the area, send a note to reporter Alex DeMarban at alex@adn.com with “Open & Shut” in the subject line.

OPEN Toys “R” Us: The classic toy store has returned to Anchorage, albeit on a smaller scale, after shutting down in 2018 when the nationwide chain collapsed after 70 years in operation amid growth in online shopping. The new Toys “R” Us is located in the Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall on the second level, and it’s smaller than the former one that had long operated in South Anchorage.

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Owners Robert and Mariah Spear still sell thousands of items, including squishy fidget toys like NeeDohs that are all the rage. They have stuffed animals, like Tiny Headed Kingdom creatures with cuddly, oversize bodies and small heads. There are puzzles, backpacks, Hot Wheels, Barbie dolls, metal Tonka trucks, Lego bricks and toy lines for popular shows like Bluey, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol.

“This is so exciting, right? ” said Mariyah Hale, a customer who was shopping with a friend.

“I mean, Toys ‘R’ Us has been gone for so long,” she said, before buying a Duckalooz rubber duck kit she could decorate with tiny gems. Lots of customers are excited, Robert Spear said as he stood near a wall of classic board games like Life, Twister and Operation.

“It’s huge for the community,” he said. ”I mean, it’s the biggest name in toys and it just brings a lot of nostalgia at a time where I think people kind of need a little happiness in their life.

" The Spears also own the Go! Calendars, Games & Toys store in the Dimond Center in South Anchorage. It just so happens that Go! Retail Group in Austin, Texas, partnered with Toys “R” Us to open 120 seasonal pop-up shops across the U.S. this year, opening the door for the Anchorage comeback.

The Spears, who live in Eagle River, said they hope sales are good enough to allow continuous operation beyond the holiday season. Maybe they can even expand the store one day, they said, but the days of a warehouse-sized Toys “R” Us in Anchorage may be long gone. Ermine Skate: Paxson Woelber got the idea to open this business a decade ago after his first time wild-ice skating, at Ocean View Bluff Park in Anchorage.

With long Nordic skates and free-heel boots, kicking into a smooth glide that could carry him miles over raw ice felt like nothing.

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“I went out with no expectations and was just blown away with how fast and effortless and beautiful the sport was,” said Woelber, who was born and raised in Anchorage. “Literally from that very first day, I wanted to see if we could make these skates in the U.S.” Thus was born Ermine Skate , five years ago, as an online business. Woelber produced the aluminum and steel skates and prepared them for shipment in his East Anchorage apartment.

Since then, the business has grown swiftly. It’s helped lead an explosion in wild-ice skating that can draw hundreds of skaters to frozen spots like Portage Lake, when the ice is in. Last month, Woelber opened his first storefront in Midtown Anchorage. Woelber said his skates have made the sport more accessible to the general public.

He’s created what he says are the first Nordic skates for kids that use free-heel boots and bindings, and the first skates compatible with alpine touring boots commonly used by Alaska backcountry skiers. The “Blank Slate” lets users drill the skate to mount their own bindings, of any sort. The “MagnaCut” model uses the highest-quality stainless-steel blade so skates “stay sharper longer,” and damage-resistant.

He also sells other gear, like specialty poles for propulsion, and self-rescue ice picks just in case. On Thursday, David Devigne was picking up his first-ever Nordic skates with freshly mounted bindings to fit his cross-country ski boots. He’ll hit frozen, higher-elevation lakes with friends, he said.

“After seeing it on social media last year, it just looked like so much fun,” Devigne said. “I don’t think there’s a place in Alaska where you could skate this way and have it not be breathtaking. ” Ermine employs three full-time workers and injects hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy, buying services and products from other Alaska retailers, Woelber said. But tariffs on products such as bindings that must be imported have added to costs.

“We paid thousands and thousands of dollars in illegal tariffs last year, and the federal government is slow-rolling the refunds that we’re legally owed,” he said. “So Ermine Skate is effectively giving a low-interest loan to the federal government right now, which is absurd. ” Ermine Skate is located at 520 W. 58th Ave.

, Unit A, near Double Shovel Cider Co. The store is open from Tuesday to Friday, from 10 am. to 6 p.m. Naataq Gear: This producer of traditional Alaska Native apparel with a high-tech twist opened a shop in South Anchorage in September. Naataq Gear previously operated in Nome in Western Alaska, but founder Alice Bioff closed that shop. Her adult kids had moved to the big city, and she wanted to be with them.

“I didn’t know if I could handle trying to manage two locations, especially with the big move to Anchorage and the expense of that,” Bioff said. Naataq is located at 2101 Abbott Road, near the Flying Dutchman pastry shop. It sells zip-up versions of atikluks or kuspuks, the respective Iñupiaq and Yup’ik words for the traditional waist-length and hooded jackets that are hallmarks of Indigenous apparel in Alaska.

Naataq jackets have the distinct decorative trim that adds a touch of bling to the hems, cuffs and swooping pockets. But they are made with Dintex, a water-resistant, windproof and breathable fabric, which makes them extra versatile in Alaska’s unpredictable weather. In another update, Bioff has added pocket zippers to meet today’s demands.

“It makes it a little bit more functional with all our gadgets we have nowadays,” she said. The Naataq line, which also includes vests, promotes Inuit culture, she said.

“What we hear most about the garments is people appreciate having the accessibility to a garment that represents who we are as Inuit people,” she said. Naataq also sells stylish scrubs for medical providers, with the traditional trim, after the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium in Anchorage suggested the idea. It’s a way to support patients at medical facilities who benefit from “seeing something that represents their culture,” she said.

Naataq means owl, and it’s the Iñupiaq name of Alice’s daughter, store manager Amy Bioff. The shop also provides space for artists to sell items on consignment, like earrings, fur hats, candles and ornaments. It’s open daily except Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Betti’s: Emily Klopfer opened this bookstore in Spenard in the former home of the Writer’s Block Bookstore and Cafe, which closed last year.

A Dimond High graduate and literature lover, Klopfer had moved to New York for a publishing career. But the chance to run her own bookstore has helped bring her back to Alaska for good.

“It has been a dream of mine, kind of forever,” she said. Betti’s has a wide selection of books, more than 1,000, including a sizable Alaskan section with local authors, and a young adult section. A big focus for the store is on children’s books, the genre where she had worked in publishing, and on young teenagers.

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“I fully believe that there’s so much that kids can learn about the world in the safety of literature, and so I think anything to get kids excited about reading is important,” she said. The store also sells romantasy and horror books, which are popular right now, and cookbooks, board games and “merchy” stuff like mugs, T-shirts and bookmarks. Betti’s is named for Emily’s grandmother and her friendly dog, which wanders the shop, looking somewhat like a miniature sled dog.

The shop is working with local schools to promote youth literacy, Klopfer said. It will host youth and adult events with practice questions for Battle of the Books, a competitive reading quiz program for Alaska students, and it’s sponsoring youth and adult book clubs.

“It felt like a way to be able to give back to my community, and to give back to students as well,” she said. With its large event space, Betti’s hosts improv shows, live music, play readings and trivia nights. It’s also holding events for Anchorage Community Theatre and Alaska Junior Theater. There’s even a warm, inviting room for book clubs to reserve.

Klopfer said she’s loved books for as long as she can remember, maybe because her dad says he read to her in the womb.

“My parents made sure that I saw the magic of books and bookstores,” she said. In addition to traditional books, Betti’s works with online companies to sell audiobooks and e-books. But plenty of people are still looking for hard copies, even as the world grows increasingly digital, she said.

“The fact that independent bookstores in Anchorage are sustainable these days shows that people want to support that,” she said. Klopfer hopes to soon serve coffee and sandwiches, and beer and wine, once she secures the proper permits and licenses. Betti’s is located at 3956 Spenard Road.

It’s open Fridays to Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kaladi Brothers Coffee: The Alaska coffee chain is opening a new roastery at 6910 Meadow St. in South Anchorage, behind the Kaladi Cafe off Brayton Drive and 68th Avenue. The public can take a tour of the facility on Nov. 19 from 3-6 p.m., with free coffee included.

SHUT Leroy’s Family Restaurant: This diner is closing after nearly 60 years in business in Anchorage, drawing online lament from longtime devotees who loved its chicken-fried steak, omelets and other dishes. Young Kim, an owner of the restaurant for the last 12 years, said the owners could not come to an agreement with the building’s new landlord on lease terms.

“We feel bad that we are the ones who actually have to close it down,” Kim said. “But we just didn’t have much choice. ” “It’s not like we’re making a lot of money out of here,” Kim said.

“We’re just sustaining because of the history of the restaurant, and a lot of people like us. ” Located in Midtown off Fireweed Lane, Leroy’s was founded in the late 1960s as Leroy’s Pancake House. It was owned then by Leroy Plaster and his wife, Sallie, according to his obituary in 2013. Kim said Leroy’s operated for many years as a 24-hour diner, attracting hungry patrons after bars closed.

“Bar fights were happening here, drunk people were falling asleep,” Kim said. The hours changed after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when finding enough staff for the overnight shift became difficult, he said. It’s now open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant will close Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, a sign outside says. Kim said the restaurant has so much history, and it will be hard to say goodbye to everyone on the last day.

Once, an older lady came inside, just to sit.

“She met her husband here for their first date, back when they were like in their 20s,“ Kim said. She sat for a long time, just soaking up memories, he said.

“I was like, ‘Would you like coffee? ’“ he said.

“And she’s like, ‘No, I just like reminiscing the old times. ’ ”