After 10 years in development, the £427m London Museum opens its doors — and throws the traditional concept of a museum out the window.

After 10 years in development, the £427m London Museum opens its doors — and throws the traditional concept of a museum out the window. Our Time in the Linbury Hall is a vibrant social hub at the heart of London Museum, set across the former trading floor of the General Market.

For centuries, Smithfield Market has been at the heart of life in the capital. Since the Middle Ages, traders have brought livestock here, just outside the old city walls, to sell; everything from pigs to oxen and cows. Every summer for over 700 years, Bartholomew Fair set up camp on the same patch of land — the chaos and grime of the market replaced by the chaos and glitz of food stalls, puppet shows and exotic animal menageries.

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It’s a fitting location, then, for the new London Museum. This cultural complex tells the long and layered tale of this storied city in all its grit and glitter and provides a place for Londoners to come together. Its decade-long gestation saw abandoned market buildings taken apart, spruced up and put back together — and the result is a new type of museum entirely.