Open enrollment is currently underway for the state’s healthcare marketplace, Connect for Health Colorado, and customers can expect insurance premiums to rise for 2027.

Open enrollment is currently underway for the state’s health insurance marketplace, Connect for Health Colorado, and customers can expect insurance premiums to rise for 2027.

Watch the story in the video player below: Open enrollment underway for Colorado health insurance marketplace; premiums increasing The Colorado Division of Insurance announced in September that health insurance premiums for 2027 will rise by an average of 10% for customers in the individual market.

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“What we're telling folks this year is make sure you shop. What we've seen is that 60% of folks can get their premium down to about $10 a month, and about 75% can get their premium down to $75 a month,” Kevin Patterson, CEO of Connect for Health Colorado said.

“It's really, really important for folks to know that your family might have changed, your circumstance might change, your income might change, those will be reasons that you should seek out our assistance to make sure that you find the right plan and at the right price. ” Just last year, prices increased by about 23% according due to federal tax credits expiring in December 2025.

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“We're trying to get as many people as we can on the exchange, but we're also trying to get our message out on how people can save money and make sure that shopping experience gets them the coverage that they want, the coverage that's important for their families, and the coverage that really meets their needs,” Patterson said. State leaders around the country are also bracing for more changes with the Big Beautiful Bill taking effect in January.

“I think there's going to be a lot of conversation about healthcare at the federal and state level, and we're looking forward to participating actively in that,” Patterson said. “We're just trying to make sure we're helping come up with whatever the next solution is because I think we have some good data on how people are behaving, or what are their choices, what's driving them. ” Open enrollment runs through Jan. 15, 2027.

Customers who enroll by Dec. 15 will have coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2027. Customers who enroll Dec. 16 through Jan. 15 will have coverage beginning Feb. 1, Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos Voters appear to reject measure for Arvada Fire funding Fort Collins considering Safe Parking program, offering resources to people experiencing homelessness 'We're blessed to be alive': Family shares breast cancer journey at More Than Pink Walk Premier League fan festival comes to Denver Denver Summit FC to break ground on permanent home at Santa Fe Yards Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.