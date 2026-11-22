News and notes from Saturday’s Open Division finals.

Cathedral Catholic’s Willie Flores #5 runs the ball against Carlsbad’s Mario Anguiano #4 and Colt Hobgood #12 during the CIF San Diego Section Open Division final at Southwestern College on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 in Chula Vista, California.

CHULA VISTA — Forty-five minutes before Cathedral Catholic and Carlsbad High School kicked off for the CIF San Diego Section Open Division championship Saturday night at Southwestern College, a Cathedral assistant coach whipped the Dons into a frenzy.

Also read Who will win the Open Division football title? We asked 16 local coaches for their picks

“Turn it up, man,” he yelled as the players stood in the end zone. “There’s no tomorrow. … They don’t want to be here with you. Put the hurt on them right away.

You’ve got to make sure we play Dons brand of football every play. ” Minutes later, the Dons, en masse, stalked toward the 50-yard line, hooting and hollering, bopping up and down with a swagger, gesticulating toward Carlsbad players, who were warming up on their side of the field. Watching the scene with a calm look on his face, Carlsbad head coach Thadd MacNeil slowly clapped his hands.

Asked what he thinks of football’s machismo antics, Cathedral coach Sean Doyle said, “I think it’s stupid. I mean, if you want to go to the 40 , the 35, fine. But it is what it is. I wasn’t that type of player.

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. I’d rather just be quiet and do your talking on the field. That other stuff? What can you do?

” No doubt you could cut the testosterone with a knife. And the Dons were on their game, leading 24-0 at halftime. Carlsbad’s football players stepped off their buses just outside the front of DeVore Stadium and awaiting them, forming a tunnel, were the Carlsbad cheerleaders and fans. The players walked into the stadium with the school fight song blaring off a recording.

The national anthem was performed by Carlsbad student Vaia Diamond, appropriately dressed in a purple sweater. Diamond’s rendition was absolutely stirring. DeVore Stadium is sporting a new scoreboard and turf. At last year’s championship game pitting Cathedral and Carlsbad, the scoreboard repeatedly malfunctioned, sometimes going completely blank.

Told the new scoreboard was significantly improved, Union-Tribune reporter John Maffei quipped, “It’s only better because it’s working. ”Legendary Red Grange went by “Galloping Ghost. ” Boxer Robert Guerrero was “The Ghost. ” Cathedral Catholic has a ghost of its own.

Star running back/safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson has been called “Ghost” since he was 4 years old. More than two hours before kickoff, Fa’alave-Johnson said, “I’ve always been pretty fast and he just gave me the nickname. ” Fa’alave-Johnson said the nickname stuck so much like glue that many people didn’t know his first name.

“I kind of wanted it to stop,” he said. “But it’s still a blessing. I like it because it’s different. ”A Cathedral Catholic win would give Doyle his 13th section championship, tying him with Oceanside’s John Carroll for the most in section history.

Asked what it would mean, Doyle said, “It would mean I’m getting old. ” Then he added, “John was a heck of a coach. He did an incredible job. So it would be cool.

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” As to how much longer he’ll be coaching, Doyle said, “When I’m tired of it, when it’s not fun anymore, I’m done. ” Don’t expect Doyle to retire soon. But he won’t be sticking around another decade.

“Somebody asked me if it’ll be another 10 years. That’s not happening,” he said.

“There’s life after football. I want to do some things with my wife. ” In his 31st season as the Dons’ head coach, Doyle is 259-119 for the second-most wins in section history. In 45 seasons at Oceanside and El Camino, Herb Meyer was 339-148-15.

Carlsbad senior running back Darian Webb came into the game with 1,980 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns. He had another 364 yards receiving and six TDs. MacNeil said college recruiters are starting to notice. At 5-foot-9, 194 pounds, Webb is combination of shiftiness and power.

“He’s got sudden movements, whether it’s cutting or accelerating,” said MacNeil. “Long speed, track speed is good. But to burst through holes and get out of trouble, he’s got that. ”Former U-T contributor and longtime friend Jim Lindgren would loved to have been at Southwestern College Saturday night.

Jim loved high school sports, loved storytelling, loved talking, loved people. He never met a stranger and was one of the most unselfish people I’ve ever met. Lindgren died Friday after battling liver and kidney disease. He was 62.

This edition of Scene & Heard is written in his memory. Opted for two steak street tacos with guacamole. A snack. Not a full meal. Three belches on the U-T five-belch scale.