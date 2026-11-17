The Opelika Planning Commission meets Tuesday to discuss a 519-acre tech overlay district allowing data centers, sparking resident debate.

The Opelika Planning Commission is scheduled to convene at 3 p.m. Central on Tuesday to review significant proposed zoning modifications for the city of Opelika, Alabama. These changes include the establishment of a new technology overlay district designed to facilitate the development of high-tech industries within Lee County. The meeting serves as a critical juncture for residents to voice their support or opposition before any final decisions are made regarding the 519-acre site.

The proposed technology overlay district represents a new zoning classification intended to permit software development, computer systems, and data centers to be constructed on designated land. This specific zoning area encompasses 519 acres centered on West Point Parkway and Andrews Road, providing a clear geographical scope for the potential expansion of technology-based infrastructure. It is a regulatory framework rather than a commitment to specific projects.

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City officials have clarified that the City of Opelika has not discussed any potential data centers with developers. Furthermore, the city confirmed it has no specific plans or active projects for the 519-acre area at this time, indicating the proposal is purely preparatory for future industrial growth. This stance aims to create an environment conducive to modern technological enterprises without actively soliciting specific firms yet.

The primary driver behind the proposal is the rapid expansion of Alabama's technology-based industrial sector, which the city reports has grown by 50 percent since 2018. Opelika officials argue that adopting this technology overlay district is essential for the city to remain competitive in attracting high-tech industries. By updating zoning laws, the city aims to stay competitive in the regional market.

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Lee County residents have expressed mixed opinions regarding the proposal, with some questioning the financial burden on local taxpayers. Rachel, a resident, stated that while she understands data centers may be appropriate in some areas, she believes it is not the best use of time and resources for Opelika. She also voiced concern about who would ultimately pay for these facilities.

She argued that AI is not important enough to warrant extra spending, especially given the current economic conditions. Rachel asserted that the working class would end up covering the costs, noting that AI is a great tool but not important enough to justify the expense. Her comments highlight the financial anxieties felt by many in the community facing inflation.

Another resident, Martin, questioned the logic of the proposal, wondering why Opelika would take such risks when Auburn is already a major hub. He suggested that the proposal could bring many positive things or could just break everything, highlighting the uncertainty of the outcome. His remarks reflect the fear of overshadowing by larger neighboring institutions.

Richard, another community member, argued that data centers will be built somewhere regardless of local opposition, shifting the focus to where they should be located. He urged residents to be very proactive in looking at every single facet of the proposal rather than focusing on what they personally enjoy or oppose. This perspective encourages a more analytical approach to the zoning changes.

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Resistance to the potential development is already organized within the community. A petition against any potential data centers is currently circulating in the community, reflecting the divided nature of public sentiment. The Planning Commission's meeting on Tuesday will serve as a critical juncture for residents to voice their support or opposition before any final decisions are made regarding the 519-acre site.

The discussion will likely continue to divide the Opelika community as they weigh the potential economic benefits against the perceived risks. The city is preparing for a range of outcomes as it considers how to best position itself for future growth. The outcome of this meeting will set the tone for subsequent development discussions in Lee County.