The June report from OPEC showed a slight downward trend in forecasted oil demand worldwide for the rest of the year, with Mays writeup too being a downward trend from the month prior. Iran's crude oil production also fell,the only OPEC nation to record a drop in production. Tensions escalated between the U.S.,Israel, and Iran after the U.S. fired a round of strikes against Iran in response to the regime downing an Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, leAding to the Iranian regime resuming its chokehold on ships crossing the strait.

The June report showed a slightly downward trend in forecasted oil demand worldwide for the rest of the year, coinciding with heightened tensions in the war between the United States,Israel,and Iran .

The OPEC report of a 'healthy' 1.17 million barrels per day was met with concern, as May's report had also been a downward tRend from the month prior,falling from 1.38 million barrels per afternoon in April to 1.17 million barrels per day in May. Yet, OPEC forecasts that global oil demand next year will 'rebound and grow' at a rate of 1.73 million barrels per day, which is more optimistic than the May estimate of 1.54 million barrels per day.

Iran's crude oil production also fell by 546,000 barrels from April to May, the only OPEC nation to record a drop in crude oil production. the U.S. fired a round of strikes against Iran on Wednesday evening in response to the regime downing an Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, which led to the Iranian regime resuming its chokehold on ships crossing the strait, causing turmoil in the energy industry. President Trump threatened to 'hit Iran very difficult tonight' in response to the U.S. strikes





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OPEC Report Oil Demand Iran U.S. Strikes Tensions Apache Helicopter

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