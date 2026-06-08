Ope's Downward Spiral: Betrayal and Backlash on Love Island

Ope faces consequences after his flirtatious behaviour with new bombshells and harsh treatment of Robyn are broadcast, leading to fan outrage and a fractured relationship with Angelista.

Former Love Island contestant Ope is on a downward spiral after his betrayal of partner Angelista is exposed. Originally a fan favourite in the first week, the West End performer's reputation took a hit during Sunday's episode when the female islanders watched a live stream of the male contestants meeting two new arrivals, Victoria and Namibia .

The girls observed Ope admitting he has a wandering eye and confessing he lied about his emotional maturity. Scenes set to air on Monday show him telling Victoria, So you still haven't had your first kiss? and then asking, Are you going to be my first kiss? When the boys return from their date, they warn Ope that he's f***ed, and Robyn is seen shouting at him.

In response, Ope cruelly tells her to f**k off and says, Don't wind me up. Angelista refuses to speak to her partner, while Jasmine criticises the boys, telling Lorenzo, A bunch of you acted like boys, and a bunch of you acted like men. The cocktail night incident caused major drama because the girls were spying without the boys' knowledge, leading to the exposure of Ope's disloyalty. After the episode, social media platform X was flooded with criticism of Ope.

Users commented on the irreparable damage to his Love Island career, his embarrassing behaviour, and called for him to be voted out. Many expressed sympathy for Angelista, describing her as too beautiful for Ope and urging the show to find her a real man. Elsewhere, Yasmin and Ellie pulled Aidan aside for a conversation about their love triangle, which Aidan described as a sandwich.

Ellie said she wanted to clear things up for Yasmin, accusing Aidan of saying one thing to her and another to Yasmin. Aidan denied stirring the pot, but tensions rose. In another scene, a couple visited The Hideaway and engaged in a flirtatious exchange, with one asking, Can you stop looking at me like you want to eat me? and the other replying, Shall I bring my knife and fork next time?

The summary includes details about the new islanders and some of the male contestants' responses to questions about competition and strategy. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX





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Love Island Ope Angelista Betrayal Reality TV Drama Victoria Namibia Robyn Jasmine Aidan Yasmin Ellie Cuckolding Social Media Backlash UK Television

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