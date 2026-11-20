The British journalist/prankster explores the scams behind wine, music, dating apps, wellness products and more in this five-episode series.

It’s a borderline impossible comparison to avoid, particularly in the United States given that Butler’s profile is far lower here than in the UK, where he likely finds it harder to perpetuate his brand of fact-based pranking on an unsuspecting audience.

I don’t think that tying Butler and Fielder together quite captures the full Oobah Butler experience. His cheeky brand of muckraking, honed over years adjacent to actual journalism, has at least as much in common with Louis Theroux, Michael Moore or Mads Brügger, among other puckish truth-tellers.

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This doesn’t mean that Butler does what he does better than Fielder does what he does, either — just that it isn’t a guarantee that if you like one that you’ll like the other, or if you hate one that you’ll hate the other. Compatible! But different.have filled with reality-based pseudo-mirth in the past.

It’s frequently eye-opening and occasionally funny, and it captures some important truths about the modern condition without ever feeling as revelatory or profound as it obviously thinks itself to be.exposés, a bestselling book and a variety of television documentaries, is based in New York, where he can apparently fool people in various ambitious ways.

If you recall how Butler gamed the system back in 2017 to transform his garden shed into London’s top-rated restaurant on TripAdvisor, you’re prepared for the gambits that play out over the five episodes of Each episode is a too-tightly-contained attempt at a comparable prank, starting with “Wellness,” in which he attempts to create, market and sell a nonexistent product called “Lacrimé,” a serum derived from the tears of children. In “Wine,” he attempts to turn garbage wine from spoiled, smoky Napa Valley grapes into a commercial success.

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In “Dating Apps,” he attempts to create, well, a dating app driven by AI. In “Music,” he attempts to transform a 15-second musical hook into a viral social media phenomenon and then into a charting hit song. And, finally, in “Royalty,” he attempts to discover what it would be like to be a royal by, well, becoming a royal.

I say “attempting,” but at least to varying degrees, he succeeds in these missions, with the entertainment not so much coming from the thing he’s doing as the way he’s doing it. Some of the facets of his scams — or counter-scams, I suppose — are predictable and surface-level.

Like who ever would have guessed that if you get your friends and loved ones to spend a buck purchasing your dismal musical effort that you can make your way onto a fringe iTunes chart? In other cases, Butler’s strategies are far more nefarious and amusing, achieving their goals in unexpected or vaguely disturbing ways.

He learns the workarounds and loopholes of wellness product claims and endorsements, attempts psychological manipulation to allow his subpar wine to win competitions, and even seeks out single princesses online looking for a potential mate. And sometimes, there’s a truly devious architecture to his process, like the way he gets a group of singles on his fake AI dating site to text each other while believing they’re texting with a digital character.

, the key difference being that despite his aura of detachment, Fielder cares about the people he’s tricking.

“Caring” can take the form of either contempt or actual empathy, which causes the viewer to either root for or against the people he’s interacting with. That you can’t guarantee from episode to episode whether, and how, you want Fielder to succeed becomes the uncomfortable friction of that series.is much more dedicated to Fielder’s subterfuge as an orchestrated operation, but it’s the human touch that allows for emotional resonance.

Butler is, at least in the case of this series, not especially interested in “people. ” He’s interested in the industries and institutions that we naïvely trust and all the ways their bugs can be exploited and manipulated. He wants us to understand that the wellness industry is a scam, that royalty is a scam, that contemporary, social media-driven music is a scam.

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If he has to run over ordinary and extraordinary people to make this point, whether it’s the wine critic from, the princess of Cambodia or those duped daters, he struggles to make us believe that he cares. Perhaps to combat the notion that he’s only invested in the process, to prove that he has a soul and an investment in the human side of his endeavor, Butler has several episodes built around conversations with attorneys, to whom he’s explaining the full game.

He talks the attorneys through what he’s done with overt and unconvincing displays of concern, asking repeatedly if he’s broken any laws and looking for reassurance that he isn’t the villain here. These conversations ultimately are there to answer the question of “How does he get away with this? ” rather than “How does he sleep at night? ” but Butler sometimes puts on a sad affect as if he has regrets.simply doesn’t have time.

Even Oobah, who sometimes resembles a Chris Lilley sketch character minus the tendency toward blackface , is presented as the man pushing everything forward, not the hero or villain of the story. He’s busy and the show is busy and episodes are often too rushed to be satisfying.

, where Fielder’s ability to build a bar set on a soundstage or mount a reality singing competition or tell Sully’s life story with puppets is meant to appear almost magical in its sleight of hand. Butler is constantly showing his receipts by the handful.

He zips through his most potent and possibly disturbing ideas — like the row of goggle-wearing children harvesting tears or the focus group he maybe goads into cannibalism with no time for reflection — which makesThe “Dating Apps” episode might be the exception; it’s the one that requires the most suspension of disbelief and in which Butler and the show’s producers have to work the hardest to argue that even if they were duping innocent civilians, the effect was potentially, if accidentally, positive. I needed more episodic time and more visible empathy for the featured characters, and got neither.

It isn’t exactly clickbait, but it isn’t long-form reporting either.is also a show that will probably work better when watched on a weekly basis than as a 2.5 hour binge, since the point is identical each time: Modern life is rigged and over-designed so that you don’t notice how rigged it is. Kudos to Butler for making the point as clearly and as repeatedly as he does, but I kept waiting for more insight beyond that, more awareness of the cultural toll of living in a contrived world.

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