In an exclusive interview, the stunt journalist talks about his new HBO show, where he dreams up grifting schemes to lampoon some of the world’s most opulent—and gullible—industries.

makes perfectly clear, Butler still has plenty of tricks up his sleeve—and it’s a delight to watch them unfold. The series launches November 22. Each of the premier season’s five episodes centers on Butler scamming his way into success in a different industry—wellness, wine, dating, music, and a finale I do not want to spoil—with increasingly outlandish ideas that, somehow, almost no one advises him against.

His shock of bleach-blond hair and appearance of a Victorian ghost notwithstanding, there are undeniable similarities between Butler’s style and that of master of manipulation. Both use satire and parody to make social commentaries, and both often divert from their original plans by hyperfocusing on what the average person might consider a tangential detail, carrying these side quests to extreme lengths.

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But while Fielder has sometimes been criticized for roping unassuming working-class folks into his hijinks, in Butler’s case the joke is almost always on the rich and powerful—and the systems that allow them to prevail.

“The whole show can be reduced to ‘monkey see, monkey do,’” Butler tells me from a coffee shop at the New York Historical Society in Manhattan, where he’s just ordered a latte with four espresso shots and been recognized from TikTok by a fellow patron. “I just find these bad actors and copy them.

” Butler’s knack for convincing high-profile—in some cases notorious—executives and tastemakers to appear on camera and earnestly weigh in on his ridiculous plans at times boggles the mind. In the series premiere, he sets out to start a wellness company that sells the tears of human children as a skin serum, and gets none other than former Theranos chief creative officer Patrick O’Neill to consult on a marketing strategy.

Applying his characteristic charm, Butler tells O’Neill he “smashed it” with creating mystique around the scandal-plagued biotech startup, to which O’Neill replies, “Thank you, yeah. I think it’s good to share the knowledge. ”Photograph by OK McCausland for WIRED After briefly expressing hesitancy around the ethical sourcing of the tears, O’Neill begins offering Butler packaging advice: a tear-shaped bottle, and the two discuss the name Lacrimé .

“It makes it feel exotic and not necessarily something you’d see from Johnson and Johnson,” O’Neill says, in all seriousness. Confiding in $1,500-an-hour lawyer Jennifer Keller about how he may have committed fraud with his wellness venture, Butler tells her the industry is “a gold rush of bullshit. And I want in. ” She laughs and says that he sounds “more and more like an American.

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” It’s all very funny, but as the name of the show hints, there is a Robin Hood quality to Butler’s scamming, in this case exposing the poorly regulated nature of skin care and supplements. Butler has chosen the New York Historical Society as our meeting point because he loves history, and New York’s in particular.

When he first moved here in February 2024, he started reading Robert Caro’s, a biography of influential urban planner Robert Moses, giving him an understanding of “how power works” in the city. But his itch to move came well before that, when he visited in 2016.

“I just found it so inspiring,” he says, dressed in a maroon velvet shirt, baggy dark jeans, and Salomon sneakers, a Patagonia backpack slung over his shoulders, as we set out for a walk in Central Park. “I got to an age where I just thought, well if I don’t do this now, I probably am not going to do it.

” Although New York is indeed full of power brokers—and very wealthy ones at that—he says it’s different from the aristocracy he grew up around in Feckenham, a 700-person “Hobbiton-style village” in the UK.

“I grew up in a lower-class family … I’ve definitely got a bit of a chip on my shoulder about class,” he says, noting that he’s the youngest of six siblings. “And America, for all of its issues, there is something amazing about how I see the same guys who really wind me up in the UK—upper-class kind of guys—and the way that they walk the earth and the way they feel and the way they carry themselves.

I see them come here and no one gives a shit. Really, truly, no one gives a shit. ”Butler didn't go to college. He started a band called My Grey Horse in 2010, playing guitar and singing.

Around the age of 17, he began writing music reviews, secretly hoping to score his band some coverage.

“It was a scam on the go,” he says. But he caught the writing bug, finding it “meditative. ” Later, he joined VICE as a freelance video host, making a bunch of documentaries, including the extremely viral one about The Shed. From there, he did several films for the UK’s Channel 4 and cohosted MTV’s“It changed my life and was absolutely the right thing to do.

I wouldn't have been able to afford to move here if I hadn't doneThough he tells me he’s not a comedian, Butler is a natural clown, and at times even just his buffoonish mannerisms are enough to elicit laughs. Maybe he’s such a natural because he comes from a long line of schemers.

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He tells me his great grandfather moved to the US in the late 19th century as part of the fur trade, but he would also sell rabbit droppings rolled in flour as medicine. Though he may not have firsthand experiences, Butler’s perceptions of hoity-toity cultural institutions—and their vulnerabilities—are spot on.

In an episode about fine wine, he embarks on a mission to sell a smoke-tainted swill brand called Fumare as a high-end product—even though it would normally be tossed by wine producers or used for barbecue sauces. Part of his task is to convince New York Times wine critic Eric Asimov to give the smoked wine a good review. Butler creates a psychological profile of Asimov, determining that he’s a “contrarian” who “wants to be romanced.

” Knowing he’s a fan of Bob Dylan, Butler just happens to be playing a Dylan song on the piano when Asimov shows up for a tasting. While Asimov pans the first glass of smoky wine, Butler tries again, by pretending it's actually a glass of Barolo, the same stuff Asimov says he fell in love with when he first got into wine.

“I have no complaints,” Asimov says—an endorsement that Butler promptly attaches to Fumare’s label. In another episode, Butler starts an AI dating company called Sole, but instead of matching people with a chatbot, as he’s purporting to do, he matches them with other humans to see if they connect.

“The idea was that people trust in the technology more than a conversation with one another,” he says. These days, many of Butler’s stunts either directly or indirectly relate to Big Tech—for good reason.

“A lot of it is built on speculative promises and the idea of utopia rather than connected to reality. Tech CEOs constantly coming out and lying about what they’ll be able to do in 10 years to shit-coin their stock price,” he says, adding that the sector is “riddled with inauthenticity. ”Despite having the backing of HBO, his own work still feels authentic and haphazard, as opposed to overly polished.

He says it’s usually just him and a couple of other people carrying out the stunts.

“One of the episodes was basically me and me in my bedroom,” he says, noting that while he’s been working on the finale for six years, originally envisioning it as a feature film, all the others except for the pilot were shot in the last eight months. “There’s a DIY characteristic to the stuff anyway, and I want the people watching to not feel excluded from the pieces of it.

And that's always a thing where I'm like, ‘Oh, if the budget for the show was much bigger, it might not feel like this anymore,’” he tells me. Considering all the pranks he’s pulled off, I ask him point-blank if it’s a bad idea for people to answer the phone when he calls. He rebuffs, pressing me for my take.

Truthfully, I think there’s a high chance that if you engage with Butler on camera, you’ll come off looking like a fool—particularly if you’re someone with any type of clout. But for the sake of my own entertainment, I hope people keep doing it. Styling by Ashley Jebran. Grooming by Jennifer Brent at Forward Artists using Aseop. Jewelry shop FraDia.