Onyx Boox Note Air6 C Review: Color E Ink Tablet Analysis

Onyx Boox Note Air6 C offers a 10.3-inch color E Ink display for note-taking. This review covers the Kaleido 3 panel, Qualcomm Q6690 performance, and real-world usage impacts.

Onyx Boox has released the Note Air6 C, a 10.3-inch color E Ink tablet designed for professionals and students who require robust note-taking capabilities without proprietary ecosystem restrictions. The device runs on a full Android operating system, allowing users to install a wide variety of applications and transfer Digital Rights Management-free content via a local file transfer web app. This open architecture positions the Note Air6 C as a versatile tool for work, study, and general reading, distinguishing it from more confined eBook readers in the market.

Hardware Specifications and Processor Upgrades

The Onyx Boox Note Air6 C is constructed with a lightweight design, weighing 15.5 ounces (440g) and measuring just 5.8mm in thickness. The standard bundle includes a protective case and a Wacom EMR stylus, which does not require internal power, reducing maintenance to simple nib replacements. Internally, the device is powered by an eight-core Qualcomm Q6690 System on Chip, representing an upgrade from the previous generation Note Air5 C. Onyx states that this new processor delivers a 40% increase in speed, which enhances performance when handling large documents such as lengthy or colorful PDFs.

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Memory and storage capacities include 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The improved CPU efficiency was tested with a 1GB file transferred over local Wi-Fi using BooxDrop software in under one minute. Additionally, scrolling through a 482-page comic book remained smooth, while loading a 750MB PDF with fewer pages but higher data density per page introduced only a fraction-of-a-second delay in page rendering.

Kaleido 3 Panel Performance and Display Trade-offs

The central feature of the Onyx Boox Note Air6 C is its Kaleido 3 color E Ink panel, which utilizes a Color Filter Array to produce up to 4,096 soft colors. The screen offers a black and white resolution of 2480 by 1860 pixels, while color content is rendered at a lower resolution of 1240 by 930 pixels. This results in crisp 300 DPI text for black and white content, whereas color filtered content drops to 150 DPI. The visual output is described as watercolor-like rather than pastel, offering muted but well-represented colors suitable for highlighting text or drawing diagrams.

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Despite the utility of color, the inclusion of the Kaleido 3 panel introduces specific trade-offs in contrast and brightness. The color filter reduces overall contrast compared to monochrome E Ink displays. When compared directly to the Boox Go 10.3, a black and white device without front illumination, the Note Air6 C requires some level of backlight activation for comfortable reading in anything other than bright daylight. The device employs a dual-tone front lighting system called Comfort Gaze, which aims to reduce blue light output and mimic ambient light, though users must adjust settings to compensate for the reduced contrast.

Writing Experience and Ergonomic Design Details

Writing on the Onyx Boox Note Air6 C is facilitated by a paper-like textured screen coating and support for 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The included Wacom EMR stylus provides a natural friction feel, eliminating line lag during sketching, journaling, or note-taking. However, the presence of the front lighting layer creates a slight physical gap between the screen surface and the stylus nib. This gap is generally unnoticeable during normal use but becomes apparent when comparing the device to models with direct screen contact.

The device includes a USB-C OTG charging port located on the middle of the left edge, alongside a microphone and speakers that serve limited utility in this context. While the Note Air6 C is a capable device for those needing color E Ink, the existing standard bundle and performance improvements may not justify an upgrade for owners of the previous generation Note Air5 C. The auto-shape feature, which corrects hand-drawn shapes, remains the only significant source of user frustration due to processing latency.