Ontario's New Baseball Stadium and Entertainment Options Catch L.A.'s Attention

Ontario, situated 40 miles east of L.A., is stepping into the spotlight with new attractions such as a state-of-the-art $100 million minor league baseball stadium, its own team, and other entertainment options. The city's efforts to prove its value as a destination are inspiring tourism and entertainment trends in the Inland Empire.

The Greater Ontario region, an Inland Empire city 40 miles east of L.A. , is getting noticed by residents and visitors with several new entertainment and sports options, including a shiny new $100 million minor league baseball stadium, its own team of the Ontario Tower Buzzers (Single-A affiliate of the L.A.

Dodgers), and a candy making facility with viral Tik Tok popularity. The city also boasts California's largest outlet mall and a vertical wind tunnel attraction, among other attractions, to ensure a cultural fix. It aims to prove its value as a destination to bring more visitors





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