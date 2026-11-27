“Someone comes through my door with a gun and a knife and starts shooting it up, I’ll blow the guy right through the front door. You’ll look like Swiss cheese by the time he’…

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared he wouldn’t hesitate to shoot a home invader — and urged residents to use their legal firearms, knives, and baseball bats to defend their families if necessary.

Ford made the outlandish remarks on Thursday in response to the home invasion and fatal shooting of a 39-year-old musician in Toronto — which came just a month after a violent burglary and shooting left a family of four injured,“I encourage people to use whatever tool they have to fight back,” Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park.

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“Not hide, but fight back. ”“Someone comes through my door with a gun and a knife and starts shooting it up, I’ll blow the guy right through the front door. You’ll look like Swiss cheese by the time he’s done. ”Home invasions surged to a 10-year high in Toronto in 2024, then dipped in 2025 and picked up again this year, with wealthy areas being frequent targets.