OnStage Playhouse nearing its final curtain with ‘December 4th’

Charles Peters’ world premiere play opens Friday at the Chula Vista theater

On Dec. 6, OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista will close its final stage production, a new play titled “December 4th. ” And on Dec. 10, OnStage will close its doors, possibly forever.

After 43 years of presenting live theater in locations around Chula Vista, the award-winning theater company has run out of money and time. The rising cost of theater-making, declining donations and a looming rent increase on the 40-seat Third Avenue space it has occupied since 1999 have combined to make it infeasible to carry on. So, Executive Artistic Director James P. Darvas is closing out his 2026 season with one last show.

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Then he’ll turn in the theater’s keys and walk away. Darvas said he’s focusing on an attitude of gratitude for what he has accomplished since taking over OnStage during the COVID shutdown.

“I’m in celebratory mode right now for being able to make it through my seventh season,” he said. “It’s been a struggle since 2020, but I’ve helped produce 32 productions since then. That’s 32 groups of artists who wouldn’t have had the spotlight shine down on them. ” Darvas said he’s proud to have carried on the company’s long tradition of producing edgy and challenging theater.

He’s also proud of creating the company’s page-to-stage new play development program, which has premiered 12 plays by seven San Diego County playwrights over the past five years. For each project, Darvas worked for up to two years with the playwrights on script development, readings and workshops, then directed its premiere. The final play in the page-to-stage series is “December 4th” by San Diego playwright Charles Peters. It opens Friday and runs through Dec. 6.

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‘December 4th’ Peters’ new play was inspired by an event he experienced in his own life. Back in the 1990s, Peters and his first wife had a vaudeville/magic act they performed in the Los Angeles area and on cruise ships. The fictional play is set in 2004 and it’s a memory play about a male actor who enters his dressing room 90 minutes before a performance and is surprised to find his former wife and fellow performer waiting inside.

Their conversation triggers flashbacks to the early years of their relationship and it also focuses on the future.

“This play is so important to me because it takes inspiration from my own story with some aspects dramatized, but it touches on everyone’s life experiences,” Peters said, in a statement. “It’s basically a love letter, and I’m excited to share this story with audiences willing to listen.

” Darvas said this play has been challenging to develop because flashbacks can pull an audience out of a story if they’re not done right, and turning someone’s personal story into theater requires some artistic license.

“It’s been challenging, rewarding and such a learning experience of being hyper-aware of what could be somebody else’s sensitivity,” Darvas said. “Ultimately it ends on hope — a beautiful, searing, lovely gorgeous tone of hope,” Darvas said. “It’s about how do we move on, can we and what are the steps to be able to do that? ” The two-character play stars actors Christopher Tenney and Nicki Barnes as Man and Woman.

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They co-starred earlier this season in another OnStage world premiere, Salomón Maya’s “Mensa. ” Because the play is set in a theater dressing room, Darvas said he has filled the show’s scenery with memorabilia from OnStage’s past history, including old playbills, news articles and photos dating back to the early 1980s.that OnStage Playhouse would leave its Third Avenue space when its lease on the property concludes in February 2027.

Initially, he hoped to find a new home space to carry on, but the cost of starting over proved insurmountable.

“Moving into a new space is hundreds of thousands of dollars to create a lighting grid and other expenses. ” Instead, he decided to focus on his commitment to present this final production.

Then on closing night, he’ll invite artists who have performed at OnStage over the years to join him and the cast and design team for a closing-night gathering. Darvas said his time with OnStage will conclude on Dec. 10, but the company’s story may not be over, so he’s getting the company’s nonprofit tax paperwork in order, just in case.

“There’s the possibility it goes on. If that happens everything has to be in working order with the Attorney General to accept donations. Maybe a group of amazing people will want to bring it back to life,” he said.

“The mourning will come a little later on,” he said. “I’m nothing if not a man of conviction. The motivating factor I have right now is I have given my word to Charles that his work would be produced and produced well. ”Where: