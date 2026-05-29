Alchemy Theatre’s bluegrass musical 'The Robber Bridegroom' opens May 29 at Zach Theater with live music, Southern folklore, and immersive storytelling

Onstage musicians drive Alchemy Theatre’s concert-style “The Robber Bridegroom” | Alchemy Theatre The high-energy musical runs from May 29 through June 14 and reimagines the classic story with an immersive, concert-style experience featuring live bluegrass music performed onstage alongside the actors.

Based on a Grimm fairy tale later adapted into a novella by author Eudora Welty, “The Robber Bridegroom” features book and lyrics by Alfred Uhry and music by Robert Waldman. Onstage musicians drive Alchemy Theatre’s concert-style “The Robber Bridegroom” | Alchemy Theatre Set in 18th-century Mississippi along the Natchez Trace, the story follows Jamie Lockhart, a charming gentleman by day and notorious robber by night, as he romances Rosamund, the daughter of the wealthiest planter in the region.

The musical blends romance, comedy, adventure, and Southern storytelling with a lively score performed with fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar, and piano.

“Part concert, part theatrical event, ‘The Robber Bridegroom’ is pure joy,” producer Marnie Near said in a statement. With the musicians onstage alongside the actors, the entire evening feels like a live bluegrass jam session wrapped inside a hilarious and heartfelt story. The production features an 11-member cast accompanied by live musicians Billy Curtis, Stevie Trudell, and music director Dr. Ellie Jarrett Shattles.

The Alchemy Theatre is also hosting special events during the show’s run, including a “From Page to Stage” discussion on May 31 that explores the story’s evolution from a Grimm fairy tale to a musical adaptation. On June 6, audiences are encouraged to dress in western attire for “Tecovas Western Wear Night,” where one attendee will win a pair of Tecovas boots.

Opening weekend performances begin Friday, May 29, with a champagne toast and appearances by the Tiff’s Treats hot cookie truck following opening night. Woman killed, man critically injured in shooting at Seguin Walmart; suspect arrested A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Seguin, according to police. Seguin policCentral Texas roofs take a beating.

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