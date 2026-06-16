Onstage Looks From the 2026 FIFA World Cup Performers: Highlights [Photos]

See photos of Tyla, Future, J Balvin, Katy Perry and more performers’ onstage style during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Image Credit: Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images Tyla, styled by Lee Trigg, brought South African pride straight onto the field ahead of the Mexico vs. South Africa: Group A match on June 11 in a custom Ellie Misner halter dress, pairing the white silk look with flag-colored panels and a matching manicure.

For her anthem performance with the Mzansi Youth Choir at Mexico City Stadium, she finished the look withOnstage Looks From the 2026 FIFA World Cup Performers: HighlightsThe next day, Tyla switched gears for the Los Angeles opening ceremony before the Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium, joining Future in a sportier white-and-blue look, pairinng baggy velvet pants with a cropped top finished with star-covered sleeves. Katy Perry performs during the Parade of Nations before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The “California Gurls” singer wore a Stella McCartney gown with a high neckline, sequined bodice and exaggerated peplum. The floor-length skirt was covered in long reflective fringe, which bounced into a bell shape as she jumped, repeatedly showing off her sculpturalOnstage Looks From the 2026 FIFA World Cup Performers: HighlightsAmerican rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Future performs during the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup football tournament ahead of the Group D football match between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, 2026.

The rapper performed at SoFi Stadium in a custom shimmering Louis Vuitton varsity jacket. The one-of-one piece, designed by LV Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams, featured a red crystal-covered body, silver crystal sleeves and an oval pearl-and-crystal flower graphic, which he wore with wide-leg black trousers, white LV Trainer sneakers, LV Heritage sunglasses and a backward cap.

Image Credit: FIFA via Getty Images Shakira performs during the Opening Ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. Image Credit: FIFA via Getty Images The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer opted for a custom Off-White ensemble, which was comprised of a neon-yellow fishnet bodysuit with strategic cutouts styled under an asymmetrical patchwork miniskirt made from upcycled soccer jerseys.

Matching fingerless opera gloves pushed the whole thing into sporty, rave-adjacent territory. She punctuated the look with a pair of platform R13 sneakers, which she coordinated with her dancers. Image Credit: Europa Press via Getty Images Fher Olvera performing at the Opening Ceremony during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.

The lead singer of Maná opted for an oxblood full-length leather trench with lace-up grommet detailing, worn over black layers with tall buckle boots, aviator sunglasses and stacked jewelry. Image Credit: dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images J Balvin wore Willy Chavarria while performing a medley of his hits at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City ahead of the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

The “Mi Gente” singer paired an oversized orange shirt and butter-yellow tie with loose mint trousers that nodded to Mexico without going full flag. His puddled hems mostly covered his unreleasedOnstage Looks From the 2026 FIFA World Cup Performers: HighlightsCanadian-American singer-songwriter, Alanis Morissette sings the Canadian national anthem during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

The “You Oughta Know” singer performed in a 3.1 Phillip Lim embellished satin Bomber Jacket from the spring 2026 collection, paired with black pants.





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