A24's upcoming action film Onslaught has set its release date for September 4, 2026. The film's trailer has begun playing in front of A24's recently released films.

Longtime collaborators Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett are teaming up once again for Onslaught , an upcoming action film from A24 . The film's release date has been set for September 4 , 2026, as revealed by the film's trailer.

The trailer has begun playing in front of A24's recently released films. Onslaught is an action film that revolves around a group of mercenaries that had been experimented on breaks free and begins causing havoc with their nearly superpowered abilities. A mother in the park and the rest of the park then go up against the group. The film's cast and crew have not been officially announced yet, but it is expected to be a thrilling ride.

The film's release date is a significant milestone for the film's production team, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the final product. The film's trailer has generated a lot of buzz, and it is expected to be a hit at the box office. With the release date set, fans can now mark their calendars and get ready for the action-packed film. Onslaught is a highly anticipated film, and its release date is a significant event in the film industry.

The film's production team has been working hard to bring the film to life, and it is expected to be a thrilling ride for fans. The film's release date is a significant milestone for the film's production team, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the final product. The film's trailer has generated a lot of buzz, and it is expected to be a hit at the box office.

With the release date set, fans can now mark their calendars and get ready for the action-packed film. Onslaught is a highly anticipated film, and its release date is a significant event in the film industry. The film's production team has been working hard to bring the film to life, and it is expected to be a thrilling ride for fans.

The film's release date is a significant milestone for the film's production team, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the final product. The film's trailer has generated a lot of buzz, and it is expected to be a hit at the box office. With the release date set, fans can now mark their calendars and get ready for the action-packed film. Onslaught is a highly anticipated film, and its release date is a significant event in the film industry.

The film's production team has been working hard to bring the film to life, and it is expected to be a thrilling ride for fans





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Onslaught A24 Action Film Release Date September 4 2026

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