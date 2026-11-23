Adam Wingard's action thriller Onslaught stars Adria Arjona as a former sniper fighting genetically engineered soldiers. The film joins HBO Max in December 2026.

The action thriller Onslaught is confirmed to stream on HBO Max starting in December 2026, concluding its exclusive theatrical window with distributor A24. Director Adam Wingard helmed the project, which stars Adria Arjona as a former Army sniper who must protect her daughter from a lethal threat.

Onslaught Details Streaming Release Date

Onslaught officially joined the HBO Max library in December 2026, following its initial theatrical debut on September 4, 2026. A24 handled the theatrical release of the 2026 film before it transitioned to the streaming platform. The timeline marks the end of the movie's exclusive cinema run and its availability for home viewing subscribers.

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Plot Summary and Cast Members

The narrative centers on Celeste Cross, played by Adria Arjona, a former Army sniper attempting to live a quiet life in an isolated trailer park with her daughter. Her peaceful existence is shattered when three genetically engineered super soldiers escape from a government facility. These soldiers were created by Doctor Kammler and pose a direct danger to Celeste, her child, and the surrounding community.

Adria Arjona leads the ensemble cast in this action-heavy role. Supporting performances include Alex Pereira as The Butcher and Blake Kennedy as Daisy. The full roster also features Reginald VelJohnson as Josiah, Eric Wareheim as Kovacks, and Dave Campbell as The Cockroach.

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Creative Team Behind the Production

Director Adam Wingard, known for Godzilla x Kong, brought his visual style to Onslaught. He collaborated with his longtime writing partner Simon Barrett to craft the screenplay. The film is set within the same fictional universe as Wingard and Barrett's previous critically acclaimed thriller, The Guest.

Industry reviews have noted that while Onslaught is inconsistent compared to its predecessor, it remains an entertaining and gruesome viewing experience. The film delivers high-stakes action sequences that utilize the unique history of its main character in a high-concept sci-fi setting.

Impact on Streaming Viewership Trends

The addition of Onslaught to the HBO Max content library in December 2026 provides subscribers with a new original-style theatrical title. The film's genre blend of military thriller and genetic engineering horror targets a specific demographic interested in action and sci-fi narratives. Its availability on streaming expands the audience reach beyond the initial theatrical box office performance handled by A24.