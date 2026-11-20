The action thriller Onslaught starring Adria Arjona streams on HBO Max starting December 22, following its underperforming theatrical debut and mixed critical reception.

The action thriller Onslaught is officially scheduled to stream on HBO Max starting December 22, marking its next major distribution milestone. The film, which premiered in theaters this past September, will become available to subscribers after its initial digital release window closed in early October.

Streaming Release Date and Platform Details

Adria Arjona stars as Celeste Cross, an Army sniper whose life is upended when genetically engineered super soldiers escape containment. The plot centers on her desperate mission to protect her young daughter from the rogue combatants she helped create.

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Onslaught grossed approximately $3.5 million at the box office during its theatrical run. This return is considered modest for a production backed by major studios. No announcements have been made regarding physical media releases such as DVD or Blu-ray discs at this time.

Critical Reception and Cast Performances

The film holds a 59% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from professional critics. Reviewers offered mixed opinions, with some criticizing the film for relying on genre clichés and maintaining an incoherent narrative premise.

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However, positive reviews highlighted the intensity and intrigue of the storyline. Critics specifically praised Adria Arjona's leading performance, describing it as a standout element in the film.

The cast also features Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, and Rebecca Hall. Their performances contribute to the film's intense atmosphere and action sequences.

Production Team and Cinematic Universe Context

Writer Simon Barrett developed the script for the project. Barrett previously collaborated with director Alexandre Aja on the 2014 thriller The Guest, establishing a shared creative vision between the two.

Onslaught exists within the same fictional universe as The Guest, linking the narrative threads of both productions. Alexandre Aja served as director while also taking on producer duties alongside Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Jeremy Platt, and Alexander Black.

The movie has been described by industry observers as a hybrid of John Carpenter's style and The Terminator's premise. This comparison underscores the film's focus on high-stakes action and technological horror themes.

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A24 Portfolio and Future Distribution Plans

Onslaught represents one of several recent releases from distributor A24. The studio continues to expand its portfolio with various genre projects in 2025, including The Drama, Mother Mary, Backrooms, Tony, Primetime, and the documentary You Can See Everything about Elizabeth Holmes.

Consumers wishing to watch the film before December 22 must rent or purchase it from digital storefronts. Alternatively, viewers can subscribe to Skydance-owned HBO Max to access the title immediately upon its streaming debut next month.

The digital availability period provides a transition window for audiences who missed the theatrical run. This strategy aligns with modern distribution models that prioritize streaming exclusivity before potential physical media launches.

As the December 22 arrival approaches, interest in the film's streaming performance will likely grow. The shift from theaters to HBO Max offers a new opportunity for the movie to find its audience among subscribers seeking thriller content.