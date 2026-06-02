Onslaught: A24's Action-Packed Thriller Storms Theaters This September

A24's 'Onslaught' is an upcoming action-thriller set in the desert, featuring a rogue squad of genetically enhanced super soldiers and a badass Army sniper fighting to protect her daughter. The film is directed by Adam Wingard and stars Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, and more.

A24 's ' Onslaught ' is set to storm theaters on September 4, with the official trailer now revealed. The action-packed film stars Adria Arjona , Dan Stevens , Eric Wareheim, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn, Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, and Rebecca Hall.

It's based on a story by Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett, the creative duo behind 'You're Next', 'The Guest', and 'Godzilla vs. Kong'. When a rogue squad of genetically enhanced super soldiers escapes in the desert, a tough-as-nails Army sniper must fight to protect her young daughter. Dan Stevens, who spoke with IndieWire, praised director Adam Wingard and leading actress Adria Arjona, highlighting Arjona's impressive performance.

'Onslaught' promises to be a wild ride, with Stevens' character adding a touch of madness to the mix. The film has been kept largely under wraps, but anticipation is building for this desert-set action-thriller





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Onslaught A24 Adam Wingard Simon Barrett Action Thriller Super Soldiers Army Sniper Adria Arjona Dan Stevens

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