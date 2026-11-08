Onshore Wind Tops Solar as Cheapest Electricity Source in 2024

New data reveals onshore wind energy costs $49 per MWh, undercutting solar at $60. Despite steep renewable price drops, fossil fuel demand rises amid AI power spikes.

Onshore wind energy has become the most affordable source of new electricity generation in 2024, displacing solar power from the top spot. Recent measurements from Our World in Data (OWID) indicate that onshore wind costs just $49 per megawatt-hour (MWh). This figure is lower than the current average cost for solar power, which stands at $60 per MWh for new installations. The data highlights a significant shift in the economics of clean energy production globally.

These cost figures demonstrate that while solar power has become much more accessible, it is no longer the absolute cheapest option available. The decreasing costs of clean energy are helping to bring power to more homes and businesses. This trend is essential for reducing overall energy expenses. However, the hierarchy of energy sources continues to evolve as technology improves and supply chains mature across different regions.

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Comparison With Fossil Fuel Pricing

Gas from combined cycle plants remains the cheapest form of fossil fuel, costing approximately $74 per MWh. These plants utilize turbine generators that can produce 50% more energy than single-cycle alternatives. In contrast, coal-fired power generation is significantly more expensive at $115 per MWh. Gas from peaking plants, which increase production during times of high demand, costs around $165 per MWh.

The gap between renewable and fossil fuel prices has narrowed considerably over the last 15 years. All energy sources have seen cost reductions during this period. However, the rate of decline for renewables has been drastically faster. In 2009, wind energy cost $186 per MWh. By 2024, that price had fallen by 74%. Solar power experienced an even sharper drop, decreasing by 88% from its 2009 price of $496 per MWh.

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Operational Advantages of Wind And Solar

Renewable energy sources benefit from low operating costs after initial construction. Once wind and solar farms are built, they do not require the continuous extraction, purchase, or transport of physical resources. Fossil fuel plants must constantly buy coal, gas, or oil to maintain operations. These supply chain costs add up significantly over time. Renewables harness natural forces that are freely available.

Solar technology has improved dramatically since its introduction in the 1950s. Early photovoltaic (PV) cells were prohibitively expensive for general use. Their primary application was in powering satellites, which justified continued research and production. This specialized use case allowed the technology to become more efficient and reliable. The resulting cost reductions have made solar energy far more affordable over the last decade for terrestrial applications.

China Drives Global Renewable Infrastructure

China is the primary driver of recent solar energy growth and manufacturing. The country produces the essential materials and parts needed for photovoltaic systems. China has also built substantial renewable power infrastructure within its borders. This massive industrial capacity has helped lower costs worldwide. However, the rapid expansion has created challenges for grid management and energy storage.

The current energy landscape requires significant policy changes to address these issues. Improvements in power storage and transportation capabilities are necessary to handle intermittent renewable sources. Losing energy during transmission or storage remains a critical problem. Despite these logistical hurdles, bringing renewable electricity costs down is a vital step toward ending global dependence on fossil fuels.

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Climate Challenges Despite Lower Costs

Lower renewable energy costs alone will not solve the climate change crisis. Electricity from gas and coal also saw steady cost decreases over the same 15-year period. Renewables still account for a tiny fraction of all energy used worldwide. Demand for electricity climbs each year, outpacing the growth of green energy. Even as renewable production increases, total fossil fuel burning has not necessarily declined.

China serves as a prominent example of this complex dynamic. The nation has made heavy investments in expanding its renewable energy capabilities. Despite these efforts, it still consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined. This highlights the scale of the transition required to meet global climate goals.

AI Data Centers Increase Energy Demand

The rise of artificial intelligence is adding pressure to global energy systems. AI data centers and their powerful supercomputers are driving a spike in energy consumption. Fossil fuels remain convenient and widely available for these high-demand applications. This accessibility drives greater demand for coal and gas.

The increased energy requirements of the AI sector make the green energy transition even more challenging. Utilities and governments must balance the need for reliable power with the goal of decarbonization. Without rapid advancements in storage and grid flexibility, the growth of digital infrastructure could offset gains made in renewable efficiency. The cost advantages of wind and solar must be matched by corresponding improvements in infrastructure to ensure a sustainable energy future.