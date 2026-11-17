Dutch influencer Vera Dijkmans faces removal from the US after missing a green card hearing, sparking family outcry over detention conditions and visa violations.

Dutch influencer Vera Dijkmans, known online as 'the world's most wanted girlfriend,' is currently held at the Delaney Hall Detention Facility after being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on November 11. The 29-year-old social media personality arrived in the United States from Miami and was immediately taken into custody, marking the end of her planned visit to cover a UFC event in New York.

Detention Details and Family Response

Vera Dijkmans' family has expressed shock and concern regarding her confinement, with her mother Marianne Dijkmans traveling to the United States to be by her daughter's side. Marianne described the conditions at the facility as 'extremely unsanitary' and noted that the food quality was 'very poor.' She reported that Vera was reduced to tears upon her mother's arrival, appearing unrecognizable while wearing standard prison attire.

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The family clarified that Vera holds a tourist visa, which strictly prohibits employment, and they expressed confusion over why she was detained given her stated purpose of attending a sporting event. However, authorities determined that she had failed to comply with required immigration procedures, leading to her arrest. Her sister, Iza Dijkmans, confirmed that the model had missed a scheduled immigration court hearing, a critical error that triggered the enforcement action.

Missed Hearing and Removal Order

The root cause of the detention appears to be a missed appointment related to Vera Dijkmans' green card application process. Iza Dijkmans explained to the New York Post that her sister did not receive the notification letter for the court date and therefore was unaware of the obligation. This lack of communication led to the missed appearance, which resulted in a formal removal order against her.

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Legal counsel consulted by the family stated that the existence of the removal order severely limits their options for immediate release. Marianne Dijkmans suggested that the missed communication might be linked to Vera's transient lifestyle, noting that she often travels extensively and stays in hotels rather than at her permanent London address. This instability likely contributed to the missed correspondence from immigration authorities.

Criticism of Detention Conditions

Family members have raised serious concerns about the treatment of Vera Dijkmans while incarcerated. Marianne reported that her access to telephone calls has been drastically reduced from 45 minutes to just five minutes. She stated that there are only four phones available for 60 detainees, creating significant barriers to communication. These restrictions have added to the emotional distress experienced by the influencer.

Iza Dijkmans further detailed the living conditions, revealing that Vera is sharing a holding cell with 12 other individuals. She noted that the model feels intimidated by staff members and is struggling to sleep due to uncomfortable bedding. The family's accounts highlight what they describe as an overly harsh environment for a detainee facing administrative immigration issues.

Influencer Background and Public Profile

Vera Dijkmans has built a substantial online following, accumulating more than seven million followers across various social media platforms. She gained significant media attention for her unique approach to dating, publicly seeking out potential suitors through an application process. In 2023, she began reviewing applications from men who wished to date her, asking detailed questions about their careers and relationship history.

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The model established strict criteria for her dates, including expectations for impressive first outings and the presentation of gifts. She previously told the Daily Mail that she had received items from luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Hermès, though she emphasized that the gesture mattered more than the value. Despite receiving thousands of applications, she has not entered into a publicized relationship.

Next Steps and Ongoing Situation

The future of Vera Dijkmans' stay in the United States remains uncertain as the removal order stands. Her family continues to seek legal advice, but the procedural hurdle of the missed hearing presents a significant challenge. The situation highlights the complexities and risks faced by individuals navigating the U.S. immigration system, particularly when communication gaps or travel schedules interfere with mandatory court appearances.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the family remains focused on supporting Vera through this difficult period. The case has drawn attention to the experiences of content creators who travel internationally for work and leisure, reminding them of the strict adherence required to maintain lawful status. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not yet provided a public comment regarding the specific circumstances of her detention.