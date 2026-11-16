Dutch influencer Vera Dijkmans faces detention after landing in Newark, raising questions about B2 visa compliance and green card processing delays.

Dutch social media personality Vera Dijkmans was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers upon her arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport on November 11. The influencer, known for her six million Instagram followers and presence on OnlyFans, was immediately detained after landing in New Jersey, marking a sudden and severe disruption to her travel plans. Her family reports that she has been held in federal detention facilities since that date, facing potential long-term immigration consequences.

Dijkmans entered the United States on a B2 tourist visa, which strictly prohibits recipients from engaging in paid work or professional content creation while in the country. Her mother, Marianne Scholt, stated that Vera was traveling to New York City to attend the UFC 344 event at Madison Square Garden, where she intended to produce additional media content for her followers. This specific intent to work while on a tourist visa likely triggered the immigration violation that led to her arrest by federal authorities.

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Complicating her legal status was a missed immigration appointment related to her Green Card application. Scholt explained that Vera frequently travels and stays in hotels rather than maintaining a permanent residential address, which likely caused her to miss the required scheduling notification. This administrative failure placed her name in ICE systems, contributing directly to the decision to detain her upon her return to the United States. Her mother noted that Vera travels extensively, making consistent communication with government agencies difficult.

Family members have described harsh living conditions within the detention facility, including unsanitary hygiene standards and extremely poor food quality. Vera Dijkmans reported sleeping in a prisoner's suite shared with twelve other individuals, noting that the provided beds are extremely uncomfortable and hinder her ability to rest. The atmosphere inside the center is described as constantly tense, adding significant psychological stress to her physical discomfort and anxiety about her legal situation.

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Communication with her family has been severely limited by federal restrictions. While she was previously allowed longer calls, her access is now capped at five minutes per call, with only four phones available for sixty detainees. Furthermore, she has not seen natural daylight for six days because the windows at the detention facility are sealed. Her personal cellphone was confiscated upon arrival, forcing reliance on the center's payphone system for any contact with the outside world.

The family has contacted the Dutch Embassy in the United States for assistance, but officials indicated they had limited capacity to intervene in the detention process. Vera Dijkmans missed a subsequent court date because she did not receive the official notification letter, a common issue for detainees with restricted communication channels. Her sister, Iza Dijkmans, emphasized the difficulty of supporting her sister remotely, stating they cannot provide even basic necessities or comfort during this confinement.

Iza Dijkmans shared deeply concerning details about the environment her sister is facing, noting that Vera feels intimidated by staff members. She added that Vera has been in tears and barely recognized in prison clothes, highlighting the emotional toll of the detention. The family has not been told exactly why she is being held beyond the initial visa issues, and they have only been able to communicate occasionally through phone calls from the detention center's payphone.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Vera Dijkmans has made requests for small gestures of support from fans, such as bouquets of flowers or clothing items. She mentioned receiving expensive clothing from supporters but noted that the gesture is what matters most. The primary focus remains on resolving her immigration status and securing her release from federal custody, as the case highlights the complex intersection of social media fame and immigration compliance.

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The case serves as a stark reminder of the strict rules governing tourist visas and the risks of engaging in professional activities abroad. While Dijkmans had previously garnered attention for claiming she was the world's most wanted girlfriend after receiving thousands of applications, her current situation is defined by legal and logistical challenges. Her relatives say they were told by the Dutch Embassy there was not much it could do to help, leaving them to navigate the federal immigration system.

As awaiting further legal proceedings, the focus remains on her release and the resolution of her Green Card application. The situation underscores the practical realities of detention centers for non-citizens and the severe penalties for visa violations. Vera Dijkmans remains in federal custody, with her family and supporters hoping for a swift resolution to her immigration status.